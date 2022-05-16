The U.S. and Canada Snow Blower Market to Reach $631.9 Million by 2027. Robotic Snow Blower to Drive the Market Demand – Arizton

Chicago, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the U.S. and Canada snow blower market will grow at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period. Walk-behind snow blowers use less fuel and are suitable for both commercial and residential segments. In North America, gardening is an ideal outdoor recreational activity that boosts the demand for walk-behind snow blowers.
Robotic snow blowers are a new technology in the snow blower market. The popularity of robotic snow blowers in industrial spaces is on the lower side due to the limited availability of the required product selection. With the increase in the development and production of high-capacity robotic snow blowers’ the market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
U.S. and Canada Snow Blower Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|$631.9 Million
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$934.7 Million
|MARKET SIZE (VOLUME) (2027)
|1.7 million Units
|CAGR
|6.74%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|LARGEST SHARE
|United States
|SEGMENTS COVERED
|Stage, Clearing Width, Fuel, End-user, Distribution
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|North America
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|US and Canada
How Changing Snowfall Trends Impacting the US and Canada Snow Blower Market
The seasonal change in regions like North America has always impacted the market for snowblowers. Diverse parts of North America experience various types of snowfall. Snowfall on the East Coast, for example, is predicted to differ from snowfall on the West Coast. Snowfall on the East Coast is referred to as "wet snow" because it is dense and sticky. Snowblowers are commonly utilized by residential and commercial landscape professionals for the easy and convenient removal of snow, resulting in increased sales during the predicted period.
Key Highlights
- Key industry involves such as Ariens, Husqvarna, and STIGA prioritize energy-efficiency products due to consumers' shifting preferences for sustainable energy sources.
- Consumers' awareness of Do-it-Yourself concepts has positively influenced the residential snowblowers market.
- Growing environmental concerns about global warming and harmful fuel or exhaust emissions are the prominent factors likely to support the battery-powered snowblowers market growth.
- The professionals focus on factors such as reliability and effectiveness of the power tools, thereby increasing sales during the forecast period.
- The climate change has played a vital role in the growing demand for snowblowers, in regions like North America where there are extreme snowfalls.
- Snow removal was regarded as a manly task. Snowblower features are easier to operate with the introduction of electric power, battery-powered, and robotics, and the weight of the machine is also reduced, encouraging women to use snowblowers.
Market Segmentation
Stage
- Single
- Two
- Three
Clearing Width
- Less than 25 Inches
- Greater than 25 Inches
Fuel
- Gas-Powered
- Electric Corded
- Electric Cordless/Battery
Stage
- Walk-Behind
- Ride-On
- Robotic
End-User
- Commercial
- Residential
Distribution
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- US
- Canada
Competitive Landscape
The snow blower market in North America has a high degree of concentration, with leading players such as Ariens, Husqvarna, STIGA, and Toro accounting for a major share of the market.
In today’s scenario, the snow blowers market players emphasize energy-efficient products, owing to the shifting preferences among consumers toward lesser carbon energy sources. This can be attributed to the growing environmental concerns such as global warming coupled with harmful fuel or exhaust emissions. Manufacturers focus on identifying different market opportunities, thereby setting up certain goals to achieve productivity and efficient usage of capital resources. The key manufacturers are offering and expanding their respective product line-ups in their business segments with the launch of various innovative techniques to gain an edge over their market rivals.
Vendor Analysis
Key Vendors
- Husqvarna Group
- Ariens
- MTD Products Inc.
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- Briggs & Stratton
- GreenWorks
- Snow Joe
- STIGA
- Alamo Group
- Ego Power
- Honda Power
- John Deere
- Vicon
- Power Smart
- Wen
- Techtronic Industries Limited
- Lowe's Corporation
Explore our garden tools market profile to know more about the industry.
