Innovative Vending Solutions’ Patented Technology Revolutionizes Massage Chair and Stroller Categories

CLAYTON, N.J., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While other companies were cutting costs, fearful of what the future might hold for once crowded shopping centers, Innovative Vending Solutions, LLC (IVS) doubled down on its multi-million dollar investments in designing and patenting new technologies to revolutionize the massage chair and stroller experiences for shoppers around the world. IVS’s big bet is now paying off for customers and landlords, including some of the largest and most prominent shopping center owners in the country.



IVS is launching proprietary software that connects shoppers directly to their massage chair and stroller experiences via free downloadable mobile apps from App Store and Google Play. The new functionality enables users to personalize and save their favorite control settings while earning reward points for every dollar spent. Accumulated points can be redeemed for exclusive rewards, including free chair massages, free stroller rentals and luxury wellness items. In addition, IVS’s new software applications can deliver streaming digital content to millions of customers providing significant new opportunities for IVS’s advertising partners.

“The new applications demonstrate how IVS continues to excite existing and new prospective customers,” said Gregory Ruggiero, CEO of IVS. “By enhancing the customer experience, we increase engagement, dwell time, and revenue.”

Ruggiero added, “Our new technology enables real time performance monitoring of all assets, maximizing uptime and satisfaction for both customers and landlords. But the most revolutionary thing about our technology, is that our assets can now deliver streaming digital content to each one of our more than two million guests each month. Imagine the sponsorship and advertising opportunities that will now be unlocked for our partners? We are talking about a media income multiplier for landlords that will be disruptive in this space.”

IVS is a leader of three leading retail-to-consumer brands that provide unique customer experiences to more than 2,000,000 customers monthly. The portfolio includes over 650 mall properties operated by prominent developers such as Simon, Macerich, Brookfield, CBL, and Washington Prime, along with 35 airport locations, 200-plus travel plazas and hundreds of family entertainment venues. Beyond the Relax & Recharge brand, IVS operates Zoomaroo, a line of luxury vehicle mall and stroller rides for children (www.zoomaroo.com) and iZen, an omnichannel provider of wellness and massage products for the home (www.izenmassage.com).

