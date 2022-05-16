ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS



Almere, the Netherlands

May 16, 2022

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 16, 2022, at the Van der Valk Hotel in Almere, the Netherlands.

The shareholders approved all resolutions as proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The main approved resolutions include the following:

Mr. Hichem M’Saad was appointed as a member of the Management Board and as the CTO. The Remuneration Policy for the Management Board and for the Supervisory Board were approved. Also Mr. Marc de Jong was reappointed as member of the Supervisory Board.

Furthermore the financial statements for the year 2021 were adopted, the shareholders discharged the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board from liability in relation to the exercise of their duties in the financial year 2021, and the shareholders also voted in favor of a regular dividend payment of €2.50 per common share.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.



