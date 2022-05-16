Divorce Attorney Julie Rosete Rejoins the Ramos Law Group, PLLC

HOUSTON, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramos Law Group, PLLC is thrilled to announce the return of Julie Rosete as its new Senior Associate Attorney. Julie has been practicing law since 2005 and has focused exclusively on family law since 2013. Julie was previously with RLG from 2014-2018. She has recently decided to return to the Ramos Law Group that she loves and considers home.

Julie graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2000 and earned her law degree from Boston University School of Law in 2005. During her first year of law school, she was a G. Joseph Tauro Scholar. In 2015, she completed the 55-hour National Family Law Trial Institute training. Julie works tirelessly to stay up to date on the evolving laws that affect family law clients, continuing legal education is a high priority for her. She consistently receives rave reviews from clients - Julie is uniquely skilled at troubleshooting potential problems and being proactive while also focusing on keeping costs down and client satisfaction up.

Julie has a wealth of experience handling all sorts of family law matters - adoptions, contested child custody fights, high conflict divorce, high net estate divisions, and more. Julie looks forward to working with the diverse clientele of the Ramos Law Group and using her expertise to bring happy resolutions to clients.

I am excited to be back at RLG - the focus on quality representation helps me bring so much more to the table. RLG is so supportive of continuing education and wants us to be creative when it comes to advocating for the rights of our clients. The support staff is awesome and working under Mary E. Ramos is always such a great learning experience." - Julie

Laser-focused on client satisfaction, the Ramos Law Group has been working tirelessly to continue to build a team who loves and cares for each client, while passionately advocating on their behalf. The Ramos Law Group, PLLC was started in 2004 by Mary E. Ramos who through her efforts and those of her team has grown the organization from a single attorney firm to one with over 10 employees and three attorneys. The Ramos Law Group is committed to the practice of divorce and family law in Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston, Montgomery and Brazoria Counties. The firm have effectively negotiated positive outcomes in high net-worth divorce, child custody, and property division cases while keeping attorney fees under control.

For questions about the Ramos Law Group, PLLC team, call (713) 225-6200 or visit www.ramosfamilylaw.com.

