Tecton Hosts Second Annual apply(conf), a Machine Learning Data Engineering Event, May 18-19

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecton, the enterprise feature store company, today announced that it is hosting apply(conf), the second conference in the apply() series of events that it is hosting on data engineering for applied machine learning (ML), May 18-19: https://www.applyconf.com .



apply(conf) is a practitioner-focused community event for data and ML teams to discuss the practical data engineering challenges faced when building ML for the real world. Participants will share best practice development patterns, tools of choice and emerging architectures they use to successfully build and manage production ML applications. Everything is on the table from managing labeling pipelines to transforming features in real-time to serving at scale.

Tecton’s second apply(conf) will feature speakers from 4 Mile Analytics, a16z, Abnormal Security, Adyen, Amplify Partners, Anyscale, Arize AI, BigEye, billie.io, CashApp, Claypot AI, Coveo, Databricks, DBT Labs, Depop, DKB AG, Dexter Energy, Facebook, Faire, Gantry, Gojek, Hugging Face, Instacart, Materialize, MLOps Community, Monte Carlo, OLX Group, On The Mark Data, Predibase, Primer.ai, Snap, Snowflake, Spotify, Stripe, Tecton, Thoughtworks, Uber, UC Berkeley - RISELab, Union.ai, Vital, Volvo Cars, Walmart and the Wikimedia Foundation.

“We launched our apply() event series last year to meet the demand for more practical knowledge from MLOps teams that are deploying ML in production,” said Mike Del Balso, co-founder and CEO of Tecton. “With more than 15,000 registered attendees across our event series, we’re excited to be hosting our next apply(conf) with another solid line-up of speakers. For this latest event, we’re adding hands-on workshops and in-person social events in New York and San Francisco to maximize learning and networking opportunities.”

Tecton’s apply() events have featured speakers from Algorithmia, Anyscale, Arize AI, Atlassian, Better.com, Carbon Health, Confluent, Cookpad, Databricks, Deloitte, DoorDash, Drizly, Etsy, Feast, Fiddler, Google, Intuit, Lemonade, LinkedIn, McKinsey, Mercado Libre, Microsoft, MLOps.Community, Monte Carlo, Netflix, Noteable, Pinterest, Provectus, Redis Labs, Rockset, Robinhood, Shopify, Snowflake, Snorkel AI, Spotify, Stanford University, StitchFix, Superconductive, Tecton, Ternary Data, Tide, Twitter, Ursa and Walmart.

For the full conference schedule or to register, simply visit: https://www.applyconf.com .

About Tecton

Tecton’s mission is to make world-class ML accessible to every company. Tecton enables data scientists to turn raw data into production-ready features, the predictive signals that feed ML models. The founders created the Uber Michelangelo ML platform, and the team has extensive experience building data systems for industry leaders like Google, Facebook, Airbnb and Uber. Tecton is the main contributor and committer of Feast, the leading open source feature store. Tecton is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia and is headquartered in San Francisco with an office in New York. For more information, visit https://www.tecton.ai or follow @tectonAI.

