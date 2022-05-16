Proactive news headlines including Kontrol Technologies, Red Pine Exploration, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Kovo HealthTech and Jushi Holdings

New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:



Kontrol Technologies says it is well positioned for continued growth as it reports 702% surge in 1Q revenue

Red Pine Exploration hits high-grade shallow gold at Surluga south at Wawa project

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals highlights experimental data suggesting its GABAkine KRM-II-81 could be game-changing for tinnitus patients

Kovo HealthTech sees record revenue in 2Q on strong organic growth in its SaaS-style medical billing software

Altaley Mining eyeing first revenue from Tahuehueto in Mexico as mill commissioning kicks off

Jushi Holdings unveils The Lab-branded solventless cannabis extracts at Pennsylvania stores

Delta 9 closes out 1Q with $12.5M in revenue after transformative acquisition of Uncle Sam's retail stores

Numinus Wellness granted Health Canada approval for psychedelic-assisted therapy using psilocybin for patient with treatment-resistant depression

Imagine AR says its SDK platform will support McCormick’s launch of Tabitha Brown Sunshine Seasoning

Irwin Naturals enters agreement to acquire assets of New England Ketamine

Kainantu Resources names mining veteran Nick Franey as chief geologist; company to release 1Q financial statements by May 30, 2022

i-80 Gold Corp announces listing on NYSE American; trading to start on May 19

Standard Uranium mobilizes for fourth drill campaign at flagship Davidson River project

