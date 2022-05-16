OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Summarizes Its First Quarter of 2022 Disclosure

NEW YORK, NY, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. Following a productive quarter with several highlights, including the completion of two important acquisitions and the signed agreement of two more, ILUS recently filed its disclosure for the first quarter of 2022. Due to an ongoing audit which is nearing completion and the alignment of companies within its key subsidiary, Emergency Response Technologies Inc, ILUS did not include revenue from its first quarter acquisitions. Despite this, ILUS still reported a strong increase in revenue and its balance sheet for Q1 2022 compared to its quarterly figures for the same period in 2021.



ILUS reported Q1 2022 revenue of $3,013,522 representing a 482% increase over its revenue in Q1 2021. The company also reported a 73% increase in its balance sheet for the same period to $34,381,723, its highest reported balance sheet to date. With customer behavior varying between quarters due to seasonal and cyclical trends, the third and fourth quarters of each year are often the strongest for businesses in the manufacturing and distribution industries. ILUS is therefore optimistic about its Quarter-on-Quarter growth, which is most relevant when analyzing and improving the progress of each of its acquisitions. Additional highlights in the company’s Profit and Loss statement for the first quarter included a gross profit of $1,859,080, up more than $1.6 million on the same period in 2021, and an increased net profit of $636,636. With a strong balance sheet, consistently growing revenue, several larger agreed acquisitions to be added and solid investor backing, ILUS remains in an incredibly healthy position as the company rapidly closes in on its most significant milestones yet.

ILUS confirmed that it is in the process of completing its audit for 2021 as well as for the first quarter of 2022. It has also been administratively aligning companies within its group for the potential up list of its subsidiary, Emergency Response Technologies Inc. to a major stock exchange. As a result, the company was not able to include figures for its acquisitions completed during the first quarter and these figures will be consolidated into future disclosures. The company is confident that when factoring in its recently completed acquisitions and several more agreed acquisitions, it should add substantial revenue and exceed its run-rate forecast for 2022.

ILUS made significant operational progress during the first quarter of 2022. In addition to its two completed and two agreed acquisitions, the company opened new offices in Dubai, UAE and Boca Raton, FL, USA. The ILUS global headquarters in Dubai have capacity for up to 80 team members whilst its US regional office in Boca Raton has capacity for up to 15. The company made several new hires during the first quarter, especially in its administrative and finance departments as it ramped up activity for its audit and a potential up listing.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, commented: “With our revenue up, balance sheet up, profit up and cash increased, we are pleased with our Quarter-on-Quarter growth. More importantly, we are happy with our audit and subsidiary progress which will lend itself to the achievement of far more significant milestones. Our emergency response subsidiary is making excellent progress because we have prioritized longer-term business growth and we are excited about what now lies ahead in the short and medium-term for ILUS and its Shareholders as a result.”

