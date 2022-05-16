nCino Announces Timing of its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, will report financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2022, after the market close on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.



Event: nCino’s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website following the call.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

+1 415.445.3240

jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Kathryn Cook, nCino

+1 919.691.4206

kathryn.cook@ncino.com