Ideal Power Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

“Since the year began, we made strong advancements along our 2022 roadmap to commercialize B-TRAN™ as an innovative technology that we believe can disrupt high-growth markets by solving immediate power control application needs. We added several commercial businesses to our test and evaluation program and, in collaboration with Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI), we completed our project commitments under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I grant with the Department of Energy (DOE) to demonstrate a 13.8 kV alternating current (AC) solid-state circuit breaker (SSCB). We also qualified a second domestic semiconductor fabrication partner, began the qualification process of a non-domestic fabricator for high-volume production, and completed trial mechanical builds at a world-class packaging firm. In all, it is a strong start to the year and our momentum continues toward our objective to introduce our first commercial product by year end,” stated Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power.

Key First Quarter and Recent Operational Highlights

Added participants to the B-TRAN™ test and evaluation program, including: a leading manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EV powertrain components and EV charging infrastructure for use in power conversion applications in its commercial EVs; a Fortune 1000 global semiconductor manufacturer interested in evaluating B-TRAN™ for its low losses and bidirectional capability; a space applications systems developer interested in evaluating B-TRAN™ for use in SSCBs; and an aerospace and defense systems integrator, also interested in evaluating B-TRAN™ for use in SSCBs, with whom Ideal Power is jointly pursuing additional government grants.

Delivered on the Company’s project commitments under the SBIR Phase I grant won in collaboration with DTI from the DOE to develop a B-TRAN™-driven low-loss 13.8 kV AC SSCB. DTI submitted, in collaboration with Ideal Power, an SBIR Phase II proposal to demonstrate a 13.8 kV AC SSCB. If awarded a Phase II grant by the DOE, DTI will build and test a full 50 MW AC SSCB using Ideal Power B-TRAN™ devices.

Submitted several proposals and concept papers for government funding opportunities, including proposals with three new partners.

Under the Naval Sea Systems Command program, initial wafers from the latest fabrication run are ready for dicing and packaging, which will be followed by device testing. Ideal Power will continue to provide program support through the demonstration of the B-TRAN™ enabled direct current SSCB later this year.

Completed the qualification of a second domestic semiconductor fabrication partner that brings bipolar fabrication experience, supporting ongoing development activities.

Began the qualification of a non-domestic fabrication partner for higher volume production. This fabricator has begun short loops, or limited process production test steps. If the short loops are successful, the next step would be a full process flow engineering run later this year.

Ideal Power’s world-class packaging partner has completed design work as well as trial mechanical builds and will soon be packaging its first devices in preparation for anticipated volume production.

Completed a pilot run with domestic packaging firm.

B-TRAN™ Patent Estate: Currently have 67 issued B-TRAN™ patents with 29 of those issued outside of the United States and 25 pending B-TRAN™ patents. In April, Ideal Power was issued its first patent in India. Geographic coverage of the patent portfolio now includes North America, China, Japan, South Korea, India and Europe.



First Quarter and 2022 Financial Results

Grant revenue was $125,008 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $242,061 in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were $1.9 million compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 on higher research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Cash used in operating and investing activities in first quarter 2022 was $1.4 million compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.8 million in first quarter 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $21.7 million at March 31, 2022.

Ideal Power had no long-term debt outstanding at March 31, 2022.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

IDEAL POWER INC.

Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,725,410 $ 23,170,149 Accounts receivable, net 262,137 233,262 Prepayments and other current assets 120,906 43,900 Total current assets 22,108,453 23,447,311 Property and equipment, net 59,811 56,158 Intangible assets, net 2,035,423 2,055,650 Right of use asset 292,887 307,172 Other assets 11,189 11,189 Total assets $ 24,507,763 $ 25,877,480 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 380,033 $ 130,500 Accrued expenses 315,785 353,507 Current portion of lease liability 60,265 58,864 Total current liabilities 756,083 542,871 Long-term lease liability 252,092 267,584 Other long-term liabilities 922,439 917,100 Total liabilities 1,930,614 1,727,555 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 5,905,118 shares issued and 5,903,797 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 5,893,767 shares issued and 5,892,446 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 5,905 5,894 Additional paid-in capital 104,395,175 104,063,321 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,321 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (13,210 ) (13,210 ) Accumulated deficit (81,810,721 ) (79,906,080 ) Total stockholders’ equity 22,577,149 24,149,925 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 24,507,763 $ 25,877,480





IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Grant revenue $ 125,008 $ 242,061 Cost of grant revenue 125,008 242,061 Gross profit — — Operating expenses: Research and development 828,547 260,880 General and administrative 852,949 600,686 Sales and marketing 219,429 62,578 Total operating expenses 1,900,925 924,144 Loss from operations (1,900,925 ) (924,144 ) Interest expense, net (3,716 ) (6 ) Net loss $ (1,904,641 ) $ (924,150 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 6,155,352 5,344,025





IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)