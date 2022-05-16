Logiq Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

AppLogiq (GoLogiq) 1Q-22 revenues rose 35.5% to $3.3 million, gross profit increased 46.0% to $1.1 million; gross margin expanded 230 basis points to 32.4%

Company’s business development continues to pivot to higher margin opportunities

M&A pipeline of EBITDA accretive acquisitions remains a key catalyst for 2022 growth



NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ, NEO: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning digital consumer acquisition solutions, today announced its results for the first quarter of 2022 ended March 31, 2022, and its outlook for full-year 2022.

Recent Highlights

Completed the transfer of AppLogiq (branded as GoLogiq) assets into its majority-owned public entity Lovarra (OTC: LOVA); spin-off of those shares to shareholders expected to close in mid-2022.

Restructured senior leadership team to accommodate Logiq’s spin-off of AppLogiq for strengthened and focused companies’ management.

Successfully executed on M&A strategy by closing acquisition of Battle Bridge Labs companies, including Section 2383, LLC (collectively, “Battle Bridge”), assets; acquisition is expected to be synergistic and accretive to 2022 earnings.



Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were flat with the previous year at $8.1 million while net loss improved $100K to $3.9 million due to lower operating expenses.

Year-over-year, AppLogiq 1Q-22 revenues rose 35.5% to $3.3 million, gross profit increased 46.0% to $1.1 million. Demonstrating its pivot to higher-margin business as discussed a year ago, gross margin increased another 230 basis points to 32.4%.

As of March 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $3.8 million vs. $1.6 million on December 31, 2021.



Operating Highlights

The spinoff of the Company’s AppLogiq (GoLogiq) business is on track to unlock value for both businesses in mid-2022. The rebranded GoLogiq business is expected to update shareholders on recent initiatives within the coming weeks.

The Battle Bridge acquisition, closed just six weeks ago, is already consolidated and generating synergy through cross-selling to expand its and Logiq’s customer base and service offerings as well as to scale its new business development activities.

Management Commentary

Logiq Chief Executive Officer, Brent Suen, commented, “Our business remained solid in the first quarter of 2022 as we focused on securing higher-margin customers which have a somewhat longer sales cycle compared with high-volume lower-margin resellers.”

“Our industry is all about vertical expertise and economies of scale, and 95% of our business comprises four verticals: home improvement, insurance, solar, and mystical services.

Accordingly, while we continue to grow those verticals organically, we are pursuing high value-added acquisitions or partnerships in other cyclically or fundamentally undervalued or underserved verticals – with strong ‘rising tide’ potential,” Mr. Suen added. “In this way, we plan to capture market share leadership and acquire successful management teams seeking scale through smart synergistic business combinations. While we are actively considering various verticals, we like the undervalued regulated verticals for their high barriers to entry, such as cannabis, cryptocurrency, online wagering, and pharmaceutical/medtech. Once we successfully enter one regulated vertical, the ad-tech and mar-tech tools and techniques required are largely fungible and easy to repurpose to enter the others. As is standard, our first screen for potential business combinations is accretive to earnings and EBITDA.”

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue in the quarter was flat with last year at $8.1 million. The Company’s Lovarra (GoLogiq) CreateAppTM platform contributed $3.3 million or 40.8% of first-quarter consolidated revenue, up 35.5% from $2.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by the strategic shift, disclosed a year ago, of targeting the high-margin end-customer segment compared with low-margin high-volume white label resellers. Logiq’s DataLogiq platform revenues contributed $4.8 million or 59.2% of consolidated revenue, decreasing 14.9% from $5.6 million a year ago. The revenue decline was due primarily to a shift away from lower-quality business that now carries lower gross profit margins. This shift is expected to become evident in Q3 and Q4.

Consolidated gross profit decreased 1.0% to $2.2 million on a 27.2% gross margin in Q1 2022 compared with $2.2 million, or 27.6%, respectively in the year-earlier quarter.

Total operating expenses decreased 1.9% to $6.2 million in Q1 2022 from $6.3 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to decreases in general and administrative, and sales and marketing.

The Q1-22 net loss was $4.0 million, down from a net loss of $4.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $5.3 million sequentially. As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $3.8 million vs. $1.6 million on December 31, 2021.

Revises 2022 Guidance

The Company projects annualized revenues for fiscal 2022 to be in the range of $40 million to $50 million, reaching a breakeven EBITDA run rate by the end of 2022 and attaining profitability in early 2023. This forecast is based on the Company’s potential deal pipeline, which includes M&A and potential partnerships and client relationships. However, no assurances can be provided that we will enter into any strategic transactions with those companies in the pipeline, or that the results of any such transactions will allow us to reach this goal.

Conference Call

Logiq management will host a conference call on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time).

To access via webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1549918&tp_key=241e84c64c

To access by phone:

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-926-5068

International dial-in number: 1-212-231-2935

Please dial into the conference 15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Monday, May 30, 2022, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Logiq website at www.logiq.com/ir

Toll-free replay number:1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 22018903

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and digital customer acquisition solutions by simplifying digital advertising. It provides a data-driven, end-to-end marketing through its results solution or providing software to access data by activating campaigns across multiple channels.

The Company’s Digital Marketing business includes a holistic, self-serve ad tech platform. Its proprietary data-driven, AI-powered solutions allows brands and agencies to advertise across thousands of the world’s leading digital and connected TV publishers.

Logiq’s Lovarra subsidiary, a fully reporting U.S. public company listed on the OTC Markets, recently acquired the Company’s AppLogiq assets. This includes CreateApp™, the award-winning software-as-as-service (SaaS) platform that enables small and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business. AppLogiq also includes platforms for mobile payments and food delivery, and the licenses of its technologies to third parties. Logiq is planning a mid-2022 distribution of its equity interests in Lovarra to Logiq’s shareholders of record on December 30, 2021.

(Financial tables follow)

LOGIQ INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets, net 13,779,993 14,797,196 Property and equipment, net 140,246 153,973 Goodwill 5,577,926 5,577,926 Total non-current assets 19,498,165 20,529,095 Current assets Amount due from associate - 7,208,700 Accounts receivable 2,857,200 3,966,086 Right to use assets - operating lease 173,803 91,571 Prepayment, deposit and other receivables 606,627 804,011 Financial assets held for resale - 681 Restricted cash 22,045 22,513 Cash and cash equivalents 3,749,303 1,563,752 Total current assets 7,408,978 13,657,314 Total assets $ 26,907,143 $ 34,186,409 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable 2,159,995 2,293,858 Accruals and other payables 1,732,925 1,804,131 Deferred revenue 3,154 10,500 Lease liability - operating lease 173,803 91,571 Deposits received for share to be issued 17,100 401,028 Total current liabilities 4,086,977 4,601,088 Non-Current Liabilities Other loan 10,000 10,000 Total non-current liabilities 10,000 10,000 Total liabilities $ 4,096,977 $ 4,611,088 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 29,169,516 and 26,350,756 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,917 2,635 Additional paid-in capital 84,068,490 82,473,004 Capital reserves 24,969,396 29,349,795 Accumulated deficit brought forward (86,230,637 ) (82,250,113 ) Total stockholder’s equity 22,810,166 29,575,321 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,907,143 $ 34,186,409

LOGIQ INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations