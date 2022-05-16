Nkarta Appoints David R. Shook, MD, as Vice President, Clinical Development

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced the appointment of David R. Shook, MD, as Vice President, Clinical Development. Dr. Shook is a practicing pediatric hematologist, oncologist, and transplanter, and an early pioneer of natural killer (NK) cell therapy. He currently directs Nkarta’s co-lead clinical programs, NKX101 and NKX019. In his expanded role, Dr. Shook will lead all clinical development and regulatory activities at Nkarta. Kanya Rajangam, MD, PhD, has resigned as Chief Medical Officer, effective June 5, 2022, and has accepted a position to oversee research and development activities at a private biotechnology company.



“On behalf of Nkarta’s Board of Directors, I wish to thank Kanya for her many contributions to the company’s progress. Under her leadership, NKX101 and NKX019 reached crucial early development milestones and demonstrated preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity in AML and NHL, respectively,” said Paul J. Hastings, President and CEO of Nkarta. “We are excited to welcome David, a seasoned and valued member of Nkarta’s clinical team, to his new position. This will be a seamless transition given David’s experience in leading the ongoing development of our co-lead programs, and his foundational work with Nkarta’s scientific founder, Dr. Dario Campana, on the engineering and enhancement of NK cells. We look forward to leveraging David’s considerable clinical expertise and understanding of Nkarta’s technology to advance our cell therapy candidates.”

Nkarta’s clinical programs continue to progress. In April 2022, Nkarta reported preliminary single-agent proof of concept data for its independent co-lead clinical programs, NKX101 and NKX019. As previously announced, Nkarta is currently evaluating a higher-dose regimen of 1.5 billion x 3 doses of CAR NK cells in the dose escalation portion of the NKX101 and NKX019 Phase 1 clinical studies. Nkarta expects to submit updated data from these studies for presentation at a medical meeting this year.

About David R. Shook, MD

Dr. Shook has more than 10 years of clinical research and development experience. Prior to joining Nkarta in June 2020, he led multiple first-in-human cell therapy clinical trials, including CD19 CAR-NK and CD45RA-depleted BMT. He was a fellow, fellowship director and faculty member at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where he conducted research in the laboratory of Dario Campana, PhD, Nkarta’s scientific founder. Dr. Campana and Dr. Shook co-discovered the membrane bound form of interleukin-15 (IL-15), a key component of Nkarta’s engineered NK cell platform technology. Dr. Shook has authored dozens of scientific publications covering areas including the quantitation of minimal residual disease in acute myeloid leukemia, pediatric stem cell transplantation, and NK cell and T cell therapies for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. He is board certified in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology and General Pediatrics. He earned his medical degree from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and his bachelor’s degree from Purdue University.

About NKX101

NKX101 is an allogeneic, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy candidate that uses natural killer (NK) cells derived from the peripheral blood of healthy donors. It is engineered with a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) targeting NKG2D ligands on tumor cells. NKG2D, a key activating receptor found on naturally occurring NK cells, induces a cell-killing immune response through the detection of stress ligands that are widely expressed on cancer cells. NKX101 is also engineered with membrane-bound form of interleukin-15 (IL15) for greater persistence and activity without exogenous cytokine support. To learn more about the NKX101 clinical trial in adults with AML or MDS, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov .

About NKX019

NKX019 is an allogeneic, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy candidate that uses natural killer (NK) cells derived from the peripheral blood of healthy adult donors. It is engineered with a humanized CD19-directed CAR for enhanced tumor cell targeting and a proprietary, membrane-bound form of interleukin-15 (IL-15) for greater persistence and activity without exogenous cytokine support. CD19 is a biomarker for normal and malignant B cells, and it is a validated target for B cell cancer therapies. To learn more about the NKX019 clinical trial in adults with advanced B cell malignancies, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov .

About Nkarta

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer patients. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep anti-tumor activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com .

