Lumos Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investors conferences:



Event: H.C. Wainwright 2022 Global Investment Conference – May 23rd – 26th Presentation: Live presentation May 25th at 4:00 – 4:30 PM EDT Webcast link: Here Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference – June 8th – 10th Presentation: Live fireside chat June 8th at 3:30 – 3:55 PM EDT Webcast link: Here

The webcasts for each presentation can also be found on the Company’s website under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section where a replay of each presentation will be also be available. Please contact your H.C. Wainwright or Jefferies salesperson, or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations, to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team during the conferences or thereafter.



About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, and a switch trial, the OraGrowtH213 Trial for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD patients otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

