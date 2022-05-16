Exagen Inc. Expands Coverage with Alivio Health, Partnering to Provide More Accurate Diagnostic Testing with AVISE® CTD and AVISE® Lupus

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, announced today that AVISE® CTD and AVISE® Lupus are a contracted covered service with Alivio Health, providing enhanced care to their 150,000 members. The agreement also makes AVISE® diagnostic testing available as an in-network benefit.



“We are grateful to be partnering with Alivio Health. This partnership provides Alivio Health members and providers a timely and accurate differential diagnosis to improve outcomes for complex autoimmune diseases, including Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE),” said Ron Rocca, Exagen’s President and CEO. “Lupus is tricky to diagnose, and it currently takes an average of six years before being confirmed with the disease. That timeframe could lead to irreversible organ damage, since prompt treatment is key to managing symptoms. Providing greater access to accurate testing means a better chance of catching lupus early.”

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable providers to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com and follow @ExagenInc on Twitter.

About Alivio Health

Alivio Health is a national genetic benefit solutions company committed to providing access to a comprehensive suite of molecular diagnostics enabling actionable insights for patients and their physicians. The constant and rapid expansion of genetic services has left laboratories and payers of healthcare incessantly navigating challenges around medical policy, coverage, and reimbursement. Alivio Health, through its comprehensive nationwide network of genetic laboratories, is facilitating access to the right test at the right time for employers and their employees. For more information, visit alivio.health.

Forward Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Exagen's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the positive medical policy coverage for the AVISE CTD and AVISE Lupus tests with Alivio Health, including the availability and expected use of the AVISE CTD and AVISE Lupus tests through the Alivio Health Care Network, and any potential for increased use of the AVISE CTD and AVISE Lupus laboratory tests. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to adversely affect its business, financial condition and results of operations, including as a result of slowdown in its operations as well as those of its suppliers and courier services, impeding patient movement and interruptions to healthcare services causing a decrease in test volumes, disruptions to the supply chain of material needed for its tests, causing an increase in cost per test, its sales and commercialization activities and its ability to receive specimens and perform or deliver the results from its tests, delays in reimbursement and coverage decisions from Medicare and third-party payors and in interactions with regulatory authorities, and delays in ongoing and planned clinical trials involving its tests; Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products and promoted therapeutics among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community; Exagen’s ability to successfully execute on its business strategies; third-party payors not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for Exagen’s testing products or promoted therapeutics, including Exagen’s ability to collect funds due; Exagen’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting Exagen’s business; and other risks described in Exagen’s prior press releases and the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Exagen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations

Exagen Inc.

Ryan Douglas

rdouglas@exagen.com

760.560.1525

Company

Exagen Inc.

Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer

kadawi@exagen.com

760.477.5514