Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. reports third quarter results

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) announces results for the first nine months of fiscal year 2022.

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, January 1 to March 31, 2022, were $8,620,049 compared with last year's third quarter net sales of $4,205,068. Net income for the quarter was $661,359, $0.27 per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $(1,070,114), $(0.44) per diluted share for the same quarter last year.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, July 1 to March 31, 2022, net sales were $23.6 million, compared with $18.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021. Net income for the period was $988,621, $0.41 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $(1,061,297), $(0.44) per diluted share, for the same period last year.

The backlog for the Company was approximately $76.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared with last year's backlog of approximately $67.3 million at March 31, 2021. New orders in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022 were $34.1 million, compared with new orders in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 of approximately $30.8 million.

Mr. David O’Neil, President and CEO, commented,

“We had an excellent quarter. The employees at Espey continue to work very hard in a difficult and frustrating business environment. Their hard work and determination delivered solid financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. New orders remained strong and earnings are much improved over the prior year results.

Material lead times and inflation became worse and continue to provide significant headwinds to the business as we move forward. We will continue to manage our way through this environment and will work with our customers and suppliers to improve the long term financial performance of the Company.”

Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the Internet at www.espey.com.

