Hour Loop Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Demonstrates Strong Execution Despite Challenging Macroeconomic Environment

Provides Full Year 2022 Revenue Guidance Range of $81 million to $90 million

REDMOND, Wash., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) (“Hour Loop”), a leading online retailer, announces its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for First Quarter 2022:

  • Total revenues increased 32.5% to $12.4 million compared to $9.3 million in the year-ago period;
  • Net loss totaled $0.65 million compared to net income of $0.86 million in the year-ago period;
  • Cash used for operating activities was $7.9 million compared to $1.2 million in the year-ago period.

Management Commentary

“We’re pleased with our first quarter 2022 performance as we reported strong financial and operational results despite the significantly impacted consumer spending environment driven by inflationary and supply chain pressures,” said Sam Lai, CEO of Hour Loop. “Against this backdrop, we further demonstrated our ability to execute on our strategy and drive growth as planned. In fact, following our initial public offering in January, we have rapidly expanded our labor force from 75 employees to over 175 employees, and delivered first quarter 2022 revenues of $12.4 million, up 32.5% compared to the year ago period.

“While we are encouraged by our progress, we are not immune to the challenging macroeconomic environment, which impacted our gross profit percentage as a result of increased operating expenses, FBA fees, and a strong competitive environment. However, despite these challenges, we are frontloading our investments for the year while projecting to show profitability and maintain double digit growth for the full year 2022. We believe our investments are necessary to grow our headcount, rapidly scale, and set a foundation for future success once these headwinds ease, and we are building on our momentum since our IPO. We look forward to continuing to execute, drive growth, and ultimately deliver increased value for our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2022 were $12.4 million compared to $9.3 million in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to continued growth and maturity in our operating model which was enhanced by a favorable e-commerce environment in the beginning of the year.

Gross profit percentage declined 3.8% to 52.3% compared to 56.1% of total revenues in the comparable period a year ago. This decrease was a function of our aggressive growth initiatives and a heightened inflationary environment causing higher cost of goods sold, FBA fees, and strong competition.

Operating expenses increased 65% to $7.2 million compared to $4.4 million in the year- ago period. This was a function of increased platform fees paid to Amazon, a significant increase in our labor force, and increased legal and professional fees due to the Company’s public listing.

Net loss in the first quarter was $0.65 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.86 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease was driven by increased costs and expenses as a result of the reasons mentioned above.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $7.7 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $10.6 million as of December 31, 2021. This decrease was driven by the growth of inventory and labor force.

Inventories as of March 31, 2022, were $11.8 million compared to $7.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The Company intentionally invested heavily in inventories for strategic reasons.

Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2022, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $81 million to $90 million, representing 30% to 45% year-over-year growth.

HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021

 March 31,  December 31, 
 2022  2021 
 (unaudited)    
ASSETS       
Current assets       
Cash and cash equivalents$7,664,095  $10,592,572 
Accounts receivable, net 122,535   125,991 
Inventory, net 11,766,733   7,041,864 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 827,722   965,298 
Total current assets 20,381,085   18,725,725 
        
Property and equipment 132,739   15,667 
Deferred tax assets 228,021   45,488 
Right-of-use lease assets 467,975   30,111 
        
TOTAL ASSETS$21,209,820  $18,816,991 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
Current liabilities       
Accounts payable$7,608,341  $9,539,258 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,117,551   1,282,161 
Due to related parties 4,274,164   5,214,794 
Income taxes payable 126,333   126,333 
Current operating lease liabilities 257,684   - 
Total current liabilities 13,384,073   16,162,546 
        
Long-term operating lease liabilities 207,402   - 
Total liabilities 13,591,475   16,162,546 
Commitments and contingencies -   - 
        
Stockholders’ equity       
Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding -   - 
Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 35,032,753 and 33,300,000 shares issued and outstanding 3,503   3,330 
Additional paid-in capital 5,615,322   4,291 
Retained earnings 2,009,807   2,654,695 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,287)  (7,871)
Total stockholders’ equity 7,618,345   2,654,445 
        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$21,209,820  $18,816,991 

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)

 Three Months  Three Months 
 Ended  Ended 
 March 31,  March 31, 
 2022  2021 
      
Revenues, net$12,353,983  $9,322,913 
Cost of revenues (5,897,269)  (4,094,552)
        
Gross profit 6,456,714   5,228,361 
        
Operating expenses       
Selling and marketing 5,526,102   3,827,194 
General and administrative 1,675,964   536,809 
Total operating expenses 7,202,066   4,364,003 
        
(Loss) income from operations (745,352)  864,358 
        
Other income (expenses)       
Other expense (5,450)  (870)
Interest expense (83,558)  - 
Other (expense) income 6,939   2,406 
Total other income, net (82,069)  1,536 
        
(Loss) income before income taxes (827,421)  865,894 
Provision for income taxes 182,533   - 
        
Net (loss) income (644,888)  865,894 
        
Other comprehensive loss       
Foreign currency translation adjustments (2,416)  (1,222)
        
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME$(647,304) $864,672 
        
Basic and diluted (loss) income per common share$(0.02) $0.03 
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 35,032,753   33,300,000 

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)

 Three Months  Three Months 
 Ended  Ended 
 March 31,  March 31, 
 2022  2021 
      
Cash flows from operating activities       
Net (loss) income$(644,888) $865,894 
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation expenses 8,396   - 
Noncash lease expenses 57,186   17,274 
Prepaid expenses -IPO cost (576,167)  - 
Distribution to director and supervisor 31,012   - 
Interest expense -due to related party 83,558   - 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable 3,456   (94,500)
Inventory (4,724,869)  (2,971,952)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,699   (86,413)
Accounts payable (1,930,917)  1,688,236 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (218,344)  (575,357)
Operating lease liabilities (30,593)  853 
Net cash used in operating activities (7,924,471)  (1,155,965)
        
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Purchases of property and equipment (125,468)  - 
Net cash used in investing activities (125,468)  - 
        
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Net advances from related parties (1,024,188)  (45,877)
Capital contribution -   2,800 
Cash capital increase 6,156,360   - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,132,172   (43,077)
        
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (10,710)  (641)
        
Net change in cash and cash equivalents (2,928,477)  (1,199,683)
        
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 10,592,572   4,968,064 
        
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year$7,664,095  $3,768,381 
        
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:       
Cash paid for interest$-  $- 
Cash paid for income tax$-  $- 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:       
Right-of-use of assets and operating lease liabilities recognized$503,577  $- 
Non-cash distribution to stockholders$-  $- 
Non-cash short-term debt from related parties$-  $- 