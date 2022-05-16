Snap One Holdings Corp. Sets Summer 2022 Financial Conference and Industry Trade Show Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services, and software to professional integrators, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences and industry trade shows over the next several months:



J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications

Date: Monday-Wednesday, May 23-25, 2022

Format: In-Person Fireside Chat, 1x1 Meetings

Location: Boston, MA

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Monday-Tuesday, June 6-7, 2022

Format: In-Person Presentation, 1x1 Meetings

Location: Chicago, IL

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

Date: Tuesday-Wednesday, June 7-8, 2022

Format: In-Person Fireside Chat, 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

InfoComm 2022

Date: Wednesday-Friday, June 8-10, 2022

Format: In-Person, Trade Show Floor Company Exhibit

Booth: W629

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Information and Registration: Here

For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Snap One’s investor relations team at IR@SnapOne.com or 949-574-3860.

About Snap One

As a leading distributor of smart living technology, Snap One empowers its vast network of professional integrators to deliver entertainment, connectivity, automation, and security solutions to residential and commercial end users worldwide. Snap One distributes an expansive portfolio of proprietary and third-party products through its intuitive online portal and local branch network, blending the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. The company provides software, award-winning support, and digital workflow tools to help its integrator partners build thriving and profitable businesses. Additional information about Snap One can be found at snapone.com.

