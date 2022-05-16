Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Appointment of Sruti Patnaik as Chief Information Officer

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, today announced the appointment of Sruti Patnaik as their new Chief Information Officer. She will be responsible for leading the company’s Information Technology efforts and further building out it’s omni-channel capabilities.



“As an organization that focuses on the needs of our customers, we are pleased to have Ms. Patnaik’s innovative mindset and leadership to oversee our internal and customer-reaching technologies,” said Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to our objective of taking diversity and inclusion to exciting new levels, while enhancing the overall strength of the company. I have no doubt that Ms. Patnaik’s experience, combined with Sportsman’s Warehouse commitment to continuous improvement, will help us further transform our technology to better serve our customers.”

As a highly accomplished engineer and technology expert, Ms. Patnaik brings more than 20 years of retail experience as a senior executive with Ross Stores, Inc. Most recently, she was a Senior Vice President and IT Executive over supply chain, stores, corporate applications, and QA services. Prior to that, she was Group Vice President over store systems, corporate applications and PMO services. She also held positions as Vice President over store systems, enterprise architecture and support. She was awarded the Top Women in Retail Technology Award last year by Chain Store Age.

During her tenure at Ross Stores, Ms. Patnaik founded and led several different diversity-related initiatives, such as Women in IT and Women Inspire at Ross. She is passionate about DEI and mentorship and often invited to speak at events nationwide. Ms. Patnaik is also the Founder, President, and Board Member of Twinkle Academy, a U.S. based non-profit providing education for underserved children in remote villages of India, the Philippines and the U.S. She has a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master’s degree in Music.

“Sportsman’s Warehouse has seen tremendous growth over the last couple of years, and I’m pleased to join the executive team to help lead the company’s technology-related initiatives,” said Ms. Patnaik. “Once inclusion is an instinct, diversity follows. I am excited about continuing the efforts to increase diversity in the organization and passionate about working with proven, forward-thinking leaders at Sportsman’s Warehouse. I hope to bring my deep experience and expertise in retail to help our millions of consumers enjoy their love for the outdoors.”

To learn more about Sportsman’s Warehouse, visit www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

Contact:

Riley Timmer

Investor Relations

(801) 566-6681

investors@sportsmanswarehouse.com