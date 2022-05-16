Unrivaled Brands Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company"), a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon, today reported its first quarter 2022 financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Tiffany Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Unrivaled Brands, stated, “In my recent shareholder letter, I emphasized the importance of a Company’s management and board being able to act swiftly and responsibly to both preserve value and effectively position the organization to capture future growth.
“I further indicated our immediate focus was to protect our performing assets and to firmly plant us on the path to profitability, beginning with the development and execution of a 100-day transformation plan.
“I am pleased to report that after an exhaustive review of each of the company’s business units, we have made significant strides in tightening operations and improving financial systems and controls. We have addressed and continue to identify meaningful opportunities to reset the cost structure.
“We also are taking the necessary steps to restructure our debt, starting with People’s First Choice which will begin to help us preserve operating cashflow. In addition, we are actively pursuing sources of non-dilutive capital.
“Finally, we realize any transformation takes time and we have a lot of work ahead of us. We expect to announce new members of the management team who have successfully led relevant transformation and turnarounds prior to joining Unrivaled.
“I continue to be encouraged by our team members who remain hard at work and focused on our day-to-day business.
“Together, we are making progress and I look forward to sharing more details on our refined strategy and the resulting specific accomplishments, in the coming weeks and months.”
Financial Update
- During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company generated total revenue of $20.73 million composed of retail revenue of $12.11 million and cultivation/distribution revenue of $8.62 million. This compared to total revenue of $2.06 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 which included retail revenue of 1.70 million and cultivation/distribution revenue of $0.36 million. This was an increase of 907.5% in total revenue.
- The Company’s gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $6.43 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.19 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $6.24 million or 3,268.1%.
- The merger with UMBRLA and the acquisitions of People's First Choice and SilverStreak Solutions in 2021 led to more operations with additional facilities, employees and costs to support them. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $18.77 million, compared to $12.65 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $6.12 million or 48.4%. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, amortization and depreciation expenses increased by $2.76 million over the three months ended March 31, 2021, facilities related expenses, such as rent, utilities, repairs and maintenance, security and insurance, increased by $2.38 million over first quarter of 2021. Option expense and director’s compensation increased by $1.81 million with the addition of two more board members or 196 percent. Taxes, licensing and permitting increased by $1.27 million. Advertising increased by $0.90 million. Employee related expenses decreased by $4.86 million or 69.4%.
About Unrivaled Brands
Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates five dispensaries, direct to consumer delivery, a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands, and two cultivation facilities. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands and outdoor and greenhouse cultivation. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.
For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com.
|UNRIVALED BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except shares)
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|3,666
|$
|6,891
|Accounts receivable, net
|4,026
|4,677
|Inventory, net
|7,724
|7,179
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|2,195
|1,272
|Notes receivable
|375
|750
|Current assets of discontinued operations
|5,643
|4,495
|Total current assets
|23,629
|25,264
|Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|23,457
|23,728
|Intangible assets, net
|127,294
|129,637
|Goodwill
|48,132
|48,132
|Other assets
|22,235
|26,915
|Investments
|239
|163
|Assets of discontinued operations
|4,817
|17,984
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|249,802
|$
|271,824
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|LIABILITIES:
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|36,483
|$
|31,904
|Short-term debt
|29,566
|45,749
|Income taxes payable
|8,124
|7,969
|Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|2,210
|2,087
|Total current liabilities
|76,383
|87,708
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term debt, net of discounts
|7,308
|10,006
|Deferred tax liabilities
|4,435
|6,123
|Long-term lease liabilities
|17,000
|21,316
|Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations
|150
|184
|Total long-term liabilities
|28,893
|37,629
|Total liabilities
|105,276
|125,337
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Common stock, par value $0.001:
|990,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 530,330,007 shares issued and 528,021,587 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022; 498,546,295 shares issued and 496,237,883 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021.
|552
|521
|Additional paid-in capital
|399,536
|392,930
|Treasury stock
|(808)
|(808)
|Accumulated deficit
|(258,888)
|(250,015)
|Total Unrivaled Brands, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity
|140,392
|142,628
|Non-controlling interest
|4,134
|3,859
|Total stockholders’ equity
|144,526
|146,487
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|249,802
|$
|271,824
|UNRIVALED BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Total revenues
|$
|20,725
|$
|2,057
|Cost of goods sold
|14,292
|1,866
|Gross profit
|6,433
|191
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|18,767
|12,650
|Gain on sale of assets
|(198)
|-
|Loss from operations
|(12,136)
|(12,459)
|Other income (expense):
|Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
|542
|(6,161)
|Interest expense, net
|(1,766)
|(71)
|Other income
|1,034
|345
|Gain on investments
|-
|6,212
|Total other income (expense)
|(190)
|325
|Loss from continuing operations, before provision for income taxes
|(12,326)
|(12,134)
|Provision for income taxes for continuing operations
|1,688
|-
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|(10,638)
|(12,134)
|Income from discontinued operations, before provision for income taxes
|2,135
|438
|Provision for income taxes for discontinued operations
|(95)
|-
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|2,040
|438
|NET LOSS
|(8,598)
|(11,696)
|Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest from continuing operations
|-
|-
|Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest from discontinued operations
|275
|381
|NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO UNRIVALED BRANDS, INC.
|$
|(8,873)
|$
|(12,077)
|Loss from continuing operations per common share attributable to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. common stockholders – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.02)
|$
|(0.05)
|Net Loss per common share attributable to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. common stockholders – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.02)
|$
|(0.05)
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|561,818,857
|237,752,273