Unrivaled Brands Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Tiffany Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Unrivaled Brands, stated, “In my recent shareholder letter, I emphasized the importance of a Company’s management and board being able to act swiftly and responsibly to both preserve value and effectively position the organization to capture future growth.

“I further indicated our immediate focus was to protect our performing assets and to firmly plant us on the path to profitability, beginning with the development and execution of a 100-day transformation plan.

“I am pleased to report that after an exhaustive review of each of the company’s business units, we have made significant strides in tightening operations and improving financial systems and controls. We have addressed and continue to identify meaningful opportunities to reset the cost structure.

“We also are taking the necessary steps to restructure our debt, starting with People’s First Choice which will begin to help us preserve operating cashflow. In addition, we are actively pursuing sources of non-dilutive capital.

“Finally, we realize any transformation takes time and we have a lot of work ahead of us. We expect to announce new members of the management team who have successfully led relevant transformation and turnarounds prior to joining Unrivaled.

“I continue to be encouraged by our team members who remain hard at work and focused on our day-to-day business.

“Together, we are making progress and I look forward to sharing more details on our refined strategy and the resulting specific accomplishments, in the coming weeks and months.”

Financial Update

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company generated total revenue of $20.73 million composed of retail revenue of $12.11 million and cultivation/distribution revenue of $8.62 million. This compared to total revenue of $2.06 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 which included retail revenue of 1.70 million and cultivation/distribution revenue of $0.36 million. This was an increase of 907.5% in total revenue.





The Company’s gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $6.43 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.19 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $6.24 million or 3,268.1%.





The merger with UMBRLA and the acquisitions of People's First Choice and SilverStreak Solutions in 2021 led to more operations with additional facilities, employees and costs to support them. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $18.77 million, compared to $12.65 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $6.12 million or 48.4%. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, amortization and depreciation expenses increased by $2.76 million over the three months ended March 31, 2021, facilities related expenses, such as rent, utilities, repairs and maintenance, security and insurance, increased by $2.38 million over first quarter of 2021. Option expense and director’s compensation increased by $1.81 million with the addition of two more board members or 196 percent. Taxes, licensing and permitting increased by $1.27 million. Advertising increased by $0.90 million. Employee related expenses decreased by $4.86 million or 69.4%.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates five dispensaries, direct to consumer delivery, a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands, and two cultivation facilities. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands and outdoor and greenhouse cultivation. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.

For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com .

UNRIVALED BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except shares) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 3,666 $ 6,891 Accounts receivable, net 4,026 4,677 Inventory, net 7,724 7,179 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,195 1,272 Notes receivable 375 750 Current assets of discontinued operations 5,643 4,495 Total current assets 23,629 25,264 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 23,457 23,728 Intangible assets, net 127,294 129,637 Goodwill 48,132 48,132 Other assets 22,235 26,915 Investments 239 163 Assets of discontinued operations 4,817 17,984 TOTAL ASSETS $ 249,802 $ 271,824 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 36,483 $ 31,904 Short-term debt 29,566 45,749 Income taxes payable 8,124 7,969 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 2,210 2,087 Total current liabilities 76,383 87,708 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of discounts 7,308 10,006 Deferred tax liabilities 4,435 6,123 Long-term lease liabilities 17,000 21,316 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations 150 184 Total long-term liabilities 28,893 37,629 Total liabilities 105,276 125,337 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, par value $0.001: 990,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 530,330,007 shares issued and 528,021,587 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022; 498,546,295 shares issued and 496,237,883 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021. 552 521 Additional paid-in capital 399,536 392,930 Treasury stock (808) (808) Accumulated deficit (258,888) (250,015) Total Unrivaled Brands, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 140,392 142,628 Non-controlling interest 4,134 3,859 Total stockholders’ equity 144,526 146,487 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 249,802 $ 271,824





UNRIVALED BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 20,725 $ 2,057 Cost of goods sold 14,292 1,866 Gross profit 6,433 191 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,767 12,650 Gain on sale of assets (198) - Loss from operations (12,136) (12,459) Other income (expense): Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 542 (6,161) Interest expense, net (1,766) (71) Other income 1,034 345 Gain on investments - 6,212 Total other income (expense) (190) 325 Loss from continuing operations, before provision for income taxes (12,326) (12,134) Provision for income taxes for continuing operations 1,688 - Net income (loss) from continuing operations (10,638) (12,134) Income from discontinued operations, before provision for income taxes 2,135 438 Provision for income taxes for discontinued operations (95) - Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 2,040 438 NET LOSS (8,598) (11,696) Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest from continuing operations - - Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest from discontinued operations 275 381 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO UNRIVALED BRANDS, INC. $ (8,873) $ (12,077) Loss from continuing operations per common share attributable to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.02) $ (0.05) Net Loss per common share attributable to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.02) $ (0.05) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 561,818,857 237,752,273



