Mercury launches industry-first safe, SOSA aligned mission computer

ANDOVER, Mass., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the new Avionics Modular Mission Platform (AMMP), the industry’s first and only SOSA aligned, DAL-certifiable, 3U OpenVPX™ mission computer. Featuring the latest Intel® Core™ i7 safety-certifiable processors, AMMP delivers up to 40x more performance than current-generation avionics computers while drawing 50% less power and is ideally suited to a wide range of platforms including rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, ground stations and unmanned aerial vehicles.



By leveraging AI and autonomous capabilities, Mercury’s modular scalable mission computer improves decision accuracy and response times for pilots, making the pilots and their aircraft safer and more capable.

“Safety-certified flight mission computers are often built with custom or proprietary architectures that make them difficult and expensive to maintain and upgrade,” said Jay Abendroth, vice president, Mercury Mission. “In contrast, our new AMMP system offers the perfect combination of cutting-edge commercial processing, DAL-A artifacts and alignment with the sensor open systems architecture (SOSA) specification. This cutting-edge technology is a great example of how our strategy and investments in secure processing, trusted microelectronics, and open mission systems are serving as the engines of growth in the business. It also aligns well with the DoD’s need for open mission systems supporting their modular open systems approach (MOSA) mandate.”

Mercury’s AMMP is purpose-built to support advanced and real-time safety-critical applications such as mission management, sensor fusion/processing, surveillance, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. The computer comes integrated with Mercury’s BuiltSAFE™ commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) multi-core single board computers, avionics IO, video processing and software to deliver flawless performance. while simplifying integration and the certification process, saving customers valuable time and money.

Built with open architectures and the latest safety-certifiable commercial technology

SOSA aligned architecture for faster integration and sustainment at a lower cost

Multiple Intel® Core™ i7 Gen 11 processors with integrated GPUs for increased performance

A range of avionics I/O including ARINC-429 to capture and distribute HD video

Fully configurable, independent 3U boards to run multiple, mixed safety workloads

Rugged, compact, and low power design to reduce risk and save aircraft resources

Green Hills, Lynx and Linux board support packages to achieve FAA CAST-32A objectives

Mercury can also integrate a display, mapping system, cockpit management system and sensors with AMMP to maximize interoperability, optimize display performance and save customer integration time.

Mercury envisions, creates, and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet their customers’ most pressing high-tech needs. Visit the AMMP product page for more information or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or mission@mrcy.com.

About the SOSA Consortium

The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ (SOSA) Consortium aims to create a common framework for transitioning sensor systems to an open systems architecture, based on key interfaces and open standards established by industry-government consensus. The SOSA Consortium enables government and industry to collaboratively develop open standards and best practices to enable, enhance, and accelerate the deployment of affordable, capable, interoperable sensor systems.

For more information about the SOSA Consortium, please visit www.opengroup.org/content/sensor-open-systems-architecture-sosa.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

