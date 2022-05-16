Paycor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CINCINNATI, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:



J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 3:50 pm Eastern Time

Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 12:15 pm Eastern Time

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 4:45 pm Eastern Time



Webcasts of the events will be available live and accessible for replay for a limited time under the "Events & Presentations" section of Paycor’s investor relations website at https://investors.paycor.com/.

