Vislink Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Financial Update:

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $7.2 million, compared to $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Gross margins were 52% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 46% of revenue for the first quarter of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $2.8 million, or $(0.06) per share, compared to net loss of $2.7 million, or $(0.07) per share for the first quarter of 2021.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was negative $1.3 million compared to negative $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Ended the first quarter of 2022 with $31 million in cash, compared to $36.2 million at December 31, 2021.



“We are pleased to report that revenues in the first quarter of 2022 were 75% higher than in the previous year,” said Carleton Miller, CEO of Vislink. “We successfully launched new products and solutions that are already generating opportunities for us to close new business. This included AeroLink—the first commercially available COFDM/5G/Mesh aerial downlink solution—that was designed for both law enforcement video surveillance and live news and sports applications. We also released Stellar Cam, part of our award-winning AI-automated solution that allows organizations to profitably cover more live events, create and stream more content and expand viewing audiences. We also made significant enhancements and tighter integrations to our existing live production offerings, allowing us to release a scene-to-screen unified-workflow solution for capturing and managing live content. These new launches drove strong increase in quoting activity and led to a 40% gain in bookings in our live production markets.”

He continued, “As a result of the above, we are excited that we can now offer a wider set of video communications solutions than we ever have previously, and can solve almost any business challenge faced by organizations in the sectors we operate in. We are confident that the above will lead to expanding opportunities for us capture wider swaths of business in the coming quarters, allowing us to reach and maintain profitable growth.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measure: EBITDA

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we are presenting EBITDA in this earning release and the related earning conference call. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We define EBITDA as our net income (loss), excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization expense and interest income (expense). We have presented EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. In particular, we believe that excluding the impact of these expenses in calculating EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of a terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT NET LOSS PER SHARE DATA)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue, net $ 7,154 $ 4,090 Cost of revenue and operating expenses Cost of components and personnel 3,423 2,207 Inventory valuation adjustments 96 152 General and administrative expenses 4,910 3,647 Research and development expenses 1,118 602 Amortization and depreciation 457 261 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses 10,004 6,869 Loss from operations (2,850 ) (2,779 ) Other income (expense) Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities — (78 ) Gain on settlement of debt — 194 Other income 32 1 Interest expense, net — (5 ) Total other income (expense) 32 112 Net loss before income taxes (2,818 ) (2,667 ) Income taxes Deferred tax benefits 51 — Net loss $ (2,767 ) $ (2,667 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 45,822 36,591 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (2,767 ) $ (2,667 ) Unrealized loss on currency translation adjustment (268 ) (43 ) Comprehensive loss $ (3,035 ) $ (2,710 )

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 31,023 $ 36,231 Accounts receivable, net 9,436 9,069 Inventories, net 13,764 11,894 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,060 2,470 Total current assets 56,283 59,664 Right of use assets, operating leases 1,312 1,362 Property and equipment, net 1,336 1,173 Intangible assets, net 5,514 5,921 Total assets $ 64,445 $ 68,120 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,835 $ 3,075 Accrued expenses 2,791 3,155 Notes payable — 99 Operating lease obligations, current 446 560 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 1,608 2,113 Total current liabilities 7,680 9,002 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 1,494 1,507 Deferred tax liabilities 926 978 Total liabilities 10,100 11,487 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 10) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock – $0.00001 par value per share: 10,000,000 shares authorized on March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021; -0- shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Common stock, – $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 45,825,089 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 344,493 343,746 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (565 ) (297 ) Treasury stock, at cost – 2,659 shares as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively (277 ) (277 ) Accumulated deficit (289,306 ) (286,539 ) Total stockholders’ equity 54,345 56,633 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 64,445 $ 68,120

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP to NON-GAAP RESULTS

QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2022

(IN THOUSANDS)

Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA