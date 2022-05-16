Bright Green to Commence Trading on Nasdaq on May 17, 2022

GRANTS, N.M., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Green Corporation (“Bright Green”), one of the very few companies selected by the U.S. government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export, today announced that it expects that trading of its common stock on Nasdaq will commence on May 17, 2022 under the symbol “BGXX.”



Bright Green has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed direct listing of its common stock, which was declared effective by the SEC on May 13, 2022 (the “Registration Statement”).

When available, the prospectus related to the Registration Statement will be available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov and a copy of the prospectus may be obtained from Bright Green’s Investor Relations department via email at BrightGreenIR@edelman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, the company’s expected listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC on May 16, 2022. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company’s control, including but not limited to, the listing of the company’s securities with the Nasdaq Capital Market, LLC. The company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 11, 2022 as well as other documents that may be filed by the company from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date of this press release. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. The company undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect the company’s results is included in the company’s SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Bright Green

Bright Green is one of the very few companies selected by the US government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export. Our conditional approval based on already agreed terms from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration gives us the opportunity to advance our vision of improving quality of life through the opportunities presented by cannabis-derived therapies. To learn more, visit www.brightgreen.us.

Media Contact

BrightGreen@edelman.com

Investor Relations Contact

BrightGreenIR@edelman.com