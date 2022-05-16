Iris Energy Announces CFO Appointment

SYDNEY, Australia, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable Bitcoin miner which is building an institutional- grade infrastructure platform with 15 EH/s of operating and contracted miners (10 EH/s expected to be operational by early 2023), today announced that Ms Belinda Nucifora has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), commencing today.



Ms Nucifora is a Chartered Accountant and is an experienced CFO, having worked in both ASX-listed and private companies. She has deep experience in financial and strategic business leadership, including financial leadership of successful growth companies both organically and through M&A activity.

Ms Nucifora holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Bachelor of Economics degree from the University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia, and is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Iris Energy’s President, Lindsay Ward, said: “On behalf of myself, the Board, and the senior leadership team, we are delighted to have Belinda commence in the role of Chief Financial Officer, and we believe her experience, skills and leadership will be of great value to the Company and will assist Iris Energy to deliver our hashrate growth targets.”

Ms Anne Hayes, who joined Iris Energy in an interim capacity as Vice President - Finance, will leave the Company after a period of transition. The Board thanks Ms Hayes for her considerable contribution over the past few months while a thorough executive search was undertaken for Iris Energy’s inaugural CFO as a listed company.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

Focus on low-cost renewables : Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, excess and/or under- utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities





: Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, excess and/or under- utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply : Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and proprietary data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets





: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and proprietary data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets Seasoned management team : Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Iris Energy’s future financial or operating performance. For example, forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the expected increase in the Company’s power capacity, the Company’s business plan, and the expected schedule for commencing and/or expanding operations at the Company’s sites. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “strive,” “budget,” “forecast,” “expect,” “intend,” “target”, “will,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “scheduled” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Iris Energy’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Iris Energy’s limited operating history with operating losses; electricity outage, limitation of electricity supply or increase in electricity costs; long term outage or limitation of the internet connection at Iris Energy’s sites; any critical failure of key electrical or data center equipment; serial defects or underperformance with respect to Iris Energy’s equipment; failure of suppliers to perform under the relevant supply contracts for equipment that has already been procured which may delay Iris Energy’s expansion plans; supply chain and logistics issues for Iris Energy or Iris Energy’s suppliers; cancellation or withdrawal of required operating and other permits and licenses; customary risks in developing greenfield infrastructure projects; Iris Energy’s evolving business model and strategy; Iris Energy’s ability to successfully manage its growth; Iris Energy’s ability to raise additional capital; competition; Bitcoin prices; risks related to health pandemics including those of COVID-19; changes in regulation of digital assets; and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Iris Energy’s final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) with the SEC on November 18, 2021 , as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of Iris Energy’s website at https://investors.irisenergy.co .

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Iris Energy makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Iris Energy disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

