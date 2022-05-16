It’s Official! HRPA is a Great Place to Work® for the Fourth Year in a Row

Toronto, Ontario, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) is proud to announce that it is Great Place to Work-Certified® for the fourth consecutive year.



This prestigious award is based on employee feedback gathered from Great Place to Work® (GPTW®), the global authority on workplace culture. Through an extensive and anonymous survey HRPA employees took earlier this year, GPTW® measured the employee experience, corporate culture and leadership behaviours at HRPA.



The results validate that HRPA has a positive employee experience. It also illustrates the Association’s ongoing commitment to prioritizing people – and underscores their unwavering dedication to their corporate values of respect, integrity, transparency, accountability and ethics.

“We are thrilled to once again become Great Place to Work-Certified®,” says Kris Tierney, Vice President, Human Resources and Learning, HRPA. “At HRPA, we believe that the employee experience is central to well-run businesses, and ours is no different. We work hard to lead by example and deliver a culture and work environment that is fundamentally built on trust.”

Some of the latest measures that have been introduced, at HRPA, as a result of the employee input received from the latest GPTW® Trust Index survey have had a clear focus on employee health, wellbeing and belonging:

Enhanced flexible work arrangements, including establishing HRPA as a “hybrid workplace”

Provided more mental health and wellbeing resources

Implemented workshops and a working group to address inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility needs

Extension of Summer Hours program

“Ultimately, our overall success and effectiveness as an organization is a direct reflection of the people who work here. We celebrate and thank them for all they’ve done [and continue to do] to earn this remarkable recognition,” says John Hannah, Interim CEO, HRPA.



We’re hiring!

Looking to join a company that puts its people first? Check out our latest career opportunities:

For more career opportunities, view the HRPA Jobs page.





About HRPA:

Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) ensures that our more than 23,000 members and students have the most up-to-date tools and the advanced skills to lead our workplaces into the future. We regulate HR professionals in the public interest. Our members are held to the province’s highest standards, so Ontario workplaces can trust us to help unlock business growth and optimize employee potential. Because the HRPA means better HR.

Social Media Accounts:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hrpa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheHRPA/

LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/hrpa







SOURCE Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA)