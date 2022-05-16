Hongkong, Hongkong , May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded on March 30, 2020, Superman Capital Fund was certified by ACRA, Singapore's accounting and corporate regulator, to build Mario Infinity World's world-class blockchain meta-universe development platform. Committed to building the world's top Mario Infinity World aggregation ecology, it aims to give continuous empower and value to members within the DAO ecology, provide funding and channel support to game development project teams within the platform. It achieves project sustainability, refines the effectiveness of governance, security and openness and transparency of funds raised, and promotes the long-term stability of the Mario Infinity World ecosystem.



Mario Infinity World Meta-Universe GameFi Product, Game Makes Money!





The core of Mario Infinity World is to create a game autonomous community, a foundation plus a decentralized distributed community governance mechanism. Players can go into the game through the wallet DAPP , and then spontaneously stay in various areas to collaborate. The player who plays a perfect role in the game can also get the corresponding income, in which players are motivated and interested in playing in Mario Mario Infinity World.

Since its launch, Mario Infinity World has been recommended by more than 3,000 bloggers on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, who have shown the inside story of Mario Infinity World's gameplay and ecosystem in the form of video commentary and live streams, answering any questions from players.

Mario infinity world has become the key to opening the whole GameFi world. The virtual yet real world of Mario Infinity World brings together a large number of professionals in the regional chain, gaming, NFT, digital assets, and other industries, with rich innovative ideas and capital operation methods to bring users a sense of advanced experience. Mario Infinity World now uses payment token and equity token to enhance the circulation of game assets in the internal environment, while creating digital asset copyrights based on real-world laws to increase market value.

People can earn game tokens by pledging liquidity in Mario Infinity World. In the future, players will have access to more assets such as props and gems, which are not only safe but can also be traded in a transparent marketplaces. With Mario infinity world following the De-Fi liquidity mining model, the higher the level, the higher the efficiency. This means that players will be able to multiply their tokens through upgrades, no longer playing at the bottom of the pyramid, but at the top.

Join us in 2022 as we welcome another GameFi masterpiece --- Mario Infinity World, to create and witness history.



The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency).



Company: Mario Infinity World

Contact Person: Mr he

Email: marioinfinity2022@gmail.com

Website: https://www.marios.pro/

Telephone: +85267415606

City: Hongkong



Via KISSPR.com Press Release Distribution Service - Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com



