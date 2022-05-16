Alkami to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLANO, Texas, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S. banks and credit unions, today announced that company leadership will present at the following investor conferences. Presenters will include Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Hill, Chief Financial Officer.



J.P. Morgan 50 th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 23, 2022.

Where applicable, a webcast and replay of the events will be accessible at investors.alkami.com.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, loan origination, and multi-payment fraud prevention solutions. To learn more, visit alkami.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Steve Calk

ir@alkami.com

Media Relations Contacts

Jennifer Cortez

jennifer.cortez@alkami.com

Audrey Pennisi

audrey@outlookmarketingsrv.com