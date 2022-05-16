Pinehurst Capital II And Halcones Precious Metals Announce Amendment of Subscription Receipt Offering

Toronto, Ontario, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinehurst Capital II Inc. (TSXV: PINH.P) (the "Corporation" or "Pinehurst") announces that further to its April 5, 2022 press release, Halcones Precious Metals Inc. (“Halcones”) has entered into an amended engagement letter with Clarus Securities Inc. (the “Lead Agent”) on behalf of a syndicate of agents including iA Private Wealth Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. in connection with a proposed private placement offering (the “Offering”) of up to 20,000,000 subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) of Halcones at a price per Subscription Receipt of $0.30 for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000 (the “Amended Engagement Letter”).



The Offering is being contemplated in connection with a proposed Qualifying Transaction between Pinehurst and Halcones in accordance with Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the Corporate Finance Manual of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Qualifying Transaction”) pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated January 25, 2022 (the “Amalgamation Agreement”).

Each Subscription Receipt will, without any further consideration on the part of the subscriber, automatically convert on the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the Qualifying Transaction and certain other ancillary conditions (the “Escrow Release Conditions”) into one common share of Halcones and one-half of one Halcones common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Halcones Warrant”). Each Halcones Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Halcones common share at a price of $0.40 per Halcones common share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. Each Halcones common share and each Halcones Warrant will be immediately exchanged for one common share of Pinehurst and one common share purchase warrant of Pinehurst (each on a post-Consolidation basis). Pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement, prior to the Qualifying Transaction, Pinehurst common shares shall be consolidated on the basis of 0.3537735 post-consolidation Pinehurst common shares for each one pre-consolidation Pinehurst common share (the “Consolidation”).

Pursuant to the Amended Engagement Letter, the Agents shall be (i) paid a commission (“Agent’s Commission”) equal to seven percent (7%) of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering; and (ii) issued broker warrants (“Broker Warrants”) equal in number to seven percent (7%) of the total number of Subscription Receipts sold to subscribers in the Offering. The Agent’s Commission, any Agent’s expenses and Broker Warrants shall be payable upon satisfaction of the closing of the Offering.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration of the Carachapampa project, general corporate and working capital purposes. The Offering is scheduled to close on or about June 7, 2022, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals. The securities to be issued under this Offering will be offered by way of private placement exemptions in all the provinces of Canada.

