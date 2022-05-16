The Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market to Reach $36.5 Billion by 2027. Nordic Region to Attract Hyperscale Investment in the Next 3 Years – Arizton

Chicago, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest research report by Arizton, Europe hyperscale data center market will grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. The Nordic region will attract more hyperscale projects over the next three years. However, colocation investments in hyperscale facilities will mostly be dependent on service demand. Iceland will be a sought-after location for bitcoin mining operations and is likely to have a major impact on other Nordic regions during the forecast period.



Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES Details MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT (2027) $36.5 Billion MARKET SIZE BY AREA (2027) 7.6 Million Sq. Ft MARKET SIZE BY POWER CAPACITY (2027) 1,636 MW CAGR BY INVESTMENT (2022-2027) 5.6% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 GEOGRAPHY COVERED Europe (Western Europe, Nordics, And Central & Eastern Europe)

Adoption of OCP & Hyperscale Infrastructure

The data center market in Europe is witnessing advancements and innovations in design and infrastructure. Several data centers are being built according to the Open Compute Project (OCP)-ready design. In recent years, enterprises are showing an increasing interest in the adoption of OCP servers, storage, and network designs. To enable the adoption of OCP designs, the community introduced Open Rack standards, which enable the development of rack infrastructure and facilitates flexible mounting of OCP IT infrastructure solutions.

Key Highlights

Adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, IoT and big data, and cloud computing, and sustainable initiatives taken by various governments are some major factors driving the Europe hyperscale data center market.

In 2021, Western Europe contributed to over 75% of the capacity installed in Europe, followed by the Nordics and Central & Eastern Europe. Ireland, Germany, UK, and Sweden were some major contributors to the market.

Cloud operators such as Google, Microsoft, and AWS were actively investing in the region. For instance, in 2021, Google acquired 1.29 million square feet of space for data center development in Denmark.

Major colocation operators in the region include Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Green Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, and VIRTUS Data Centres, among others.

District heating is being deployed by data center operators in the region. For instance, in February 2021, DigiPlex’s data center in Hoje Taastrup Municipality, Copenhagen will support district heating.

The establishment of laws for curbing carbon emissions is growing in Europe. For instance, the Dutch government is taking initiatives to boost sustainable energy production, with an aim to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2022−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 21 key IT infrastructure providers, 38 prominent support infrastructure providers, 64 prominent construction contractors, 24 prominent data center investors, and 2 new entrants.

Strategies Adopted by the Players

The European hyperscale storage market is shifting to all-flash storage solutions. The market for ODM storage systems is propelling the demand for OCP design-based storage products used in hyperscale data centers. Innovations in system performance for all types of workloads and delivery of high-density systems with high-capacity SSDs will play a vital role in vendors gaining market share in the storage market. Dell Technologies is the leading vendor in the market followed by HPE and NetApp.

