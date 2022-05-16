The Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market to Reach $36.5 Billion by 2027. Nordic Region to Attract Hyperscale Investment in the Next 3 Years – Arizton

Chicago, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest research report by Arizton, Europe hyperscale data center market will grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. The Nordic region will attract more hyperscale projects over the next three years. However, colocation investments in hyperscale facilities will mostly be dependent on service demand. Iceland will be a sought-after location for bitcoin mining operations and is likely to have a major impact on other Nordic regions during the forecast period.
Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope
|REPORT ATTRIBUTES
|Details
|MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT (2027)
|$36.5 Billion
|MARKET SIZE BY AREA (2027)
|7.6 Million Sq. Ft
|MARKET SIZE BY POWER CAPACITY (2027)
|1,636 MW
|CAGR BY INVESTMENT (2022-2027)
|5.6%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|GEOGRAPHY COVERED
|Europe (Western Europe, Nordics, And Central & Eastern Europe)
Adoption of OCP & Hyperscale Infrastructure
The data center market in Europe is witnessing advancements and innovations in design and infrastructure. Several data centers are being built according to the Open Compute Project (OCP)-ready design. In recent years, enterprises are showing an increasing interest in the adoption of OCP servers, storage, and network designs. To enable the adoption of OCP designs, the community introduced Open Rack standards, which enable the development of rack infrastructure and facilitates flexible mounting of OCP IT infrastructure solutions.
Key Highlights
- Adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, IoT and big data, and cloud computing, and sustainable initiatives taken by various governments are some major factors driving the Europe hyperscale data center market.
- In 2021, Western Europe contributed to over 75% of the capacity installed in Europe, followed by the Nordics and Central & Eastern Europe. Ireland, Germany, UK, and Sweden were some major contributors to the market.
- Cloud operators such as Google, Microsoft, and AWS were actively investing in the region. For instance, in 2021, Google acquired 1.29 million square feet of space for data center development in Denmark.
- Major colocation operators in the region include Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Green Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, and VIRTUS Data Centres, among others.
- District heating is being deployed by data center operators in the region. For instance, in February 2021, DigiPlex’s data center in Hoje Taastrup Municipality, Copenhagen will support district heating.
- The establishment of laws for curbing carbon emissions is growing in Europe. For instance, the Dutch government is taking initiatives to boost sustainable energy production, with an aim to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Key Offerings
- Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2022−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 21 key IT infrastructure providers, 38 prominent support infrastructure providers, 64 prominent construction contractors, 24 prominent data center investors, and 2 new entrants.
Strategies Adopted by the Players
The European hyperscale storage market is shifting to all-flash storage solutions. The market for ODM storage systems is propelling the demand for OCP design-based storage products used in hyperscale data centers. Innovations in system performance for all types of workloads and delivery of high-density systems with high-capacity SSDs will play a vital role in vendors gaining market share in the storage market. Dell Technologies is the leading vendor in the market followed by HPE and NetApp.
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- MiTAC Holdings
- NEC Corporation
- NetApp
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
- Supermicro
- Wistron Corporation
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Aermec
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Aksa Power Generation
- Alfa Laval
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Condair Group
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- ebm-papst
- EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
- Enrogen
- FlaktGroup
- GESAB
- HiRef
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Kohler
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Nlyte Software
- Perkins Engines
- Piller Power Systems
- Reillo Elettronica Group
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Vertiv
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- AEON Engineering
- ARC:MC
- AODC
- Ariatta
- ARSMAGNA
- Artelia
- Arup
- Atkins
- Aurora Group
- Basler & Hofmann
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- Bouygues Construction
- Callaghan Engineering
- CAP INGELEC
- Collen
- Coromatic
- Deerns
- Designer Group
- Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige
- Dornan
- DPR Construction
- Etop
- EYP MCF
- Ferrovial
- Fluor Corporation
- Free Technologies
- Future-tech
- Gottlieb Paludan Architects
- Granlund Group
- GreenMDC
- Haka Moscow
- ICT Facilities
- IDOM
- IMOS
- ISG
- JCA Engineering
- JERLAURE
- Kirby Group Engineering
- Linesight
- Mace
- M+W Group
- Mercury
- Metnor Construction
- MT Hojgaard
- Nicholas Webb
- Norma Engineering
- Oakmont Construction
- PM Group
- Power Quality Control (PQC)
- Quark
- RED
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- STO Building Group
- STRABAG
- STS Group
- Sweco
- TPF
- TTSP
- Turner Construction Company
- Warbud
- Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
- YIT
- ZAUNERGROUP
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Aruba
- atNorth
- Apple
- Colt Data Centre
- CyrusOne
- DATA4
- Digital Realty
- DigiPlex
- Echelon Data Centres
- Equinix
- Global Switch
- Iron Mountain
- IXcellerate
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Orange Business Services
- Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)
- T5 Data Centers
- Vantage Data Centers
- Virtus Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
- Yondr
New Entrants
- Global Technical Realty
- Stratus DC Management
Market Segmentation
Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
IT Infrastructure
- Server
- Storage
- Network
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling System
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Technique
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM/BMS
Geography
- Western Europe
- Ireland
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Netherland
- France
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Norway
- Finland
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
