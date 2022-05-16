MCI Onehealth Reports 30% Increase in Revenue, On Track for Record Year in Patient Visits

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Maintain Growth Trends

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, today released its financial results for the three- month period ended March 31, 2022.

“We’re seeing terrific growth in patient visit volumes, which are significantly on the rise from the increasing availability of MCI health services across multiple platforms, including our clinic network, MCI Connect and telehealth, and from added convenience for the patients that come to us from our corporate relationships,” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of MCI. “Importantly, we’re seeing not just more patients, but returning patients getting the comprehensive care they deserve, efficiently and effectively delivered by the integration of specialist health care directly within the MCI network. Our high-performance healthcare network is delivering our goal: more preventative, more personalized medicine with continuity of care that creates a more satisfying patient journey. In keeping with our strategy to be a preeminent health technology leader, we’re securing interest from more and more data partners who recognize the valuable insights to be gained from the full-perspective patient health journeys that MCI’s tech-enabled network is uniquely able to capture.”

The Company’s concierge health care offering continues to add members organically, including a 12% increase in membership in the first quarter. MCI’s clinical research organization, Canadian Phase Onward, currently has nine client-sponsored research studies underway for a variety of therapeutic indications for a number of North America’s top pharma and nutraceutical companies. MCI’s Corporate Health Solutions (CHS) is poised to launch a B2C e-commerce site for health products and health services. Virtual consultations for international insurance patients, and Urgent Workplace Injury Visits on MCI Connect, the Company’s virtual care platform, are also coming online through the expanding CHS portfolio.

“The strong patient revenue outcomes we’ve generated, and the steady progress we’ve made in integrating now-complementary business units, is the inspiration for our founding shareholders to commit additional funding to facilitate the timely and effective roll-out of our data-driven revenue initiatives in the months to come,” added Dobranowski.

Based on its current cash position, operating budgets, positive cash flow forecasts, untapped lines of credit and access to funds through its largest shareholders, the Company believes that it has sufficient cash to support and sustain its plans for the foreseeable future.

A summary of MCI’s financial and operational highlights for the quarter are set out below, and more detailed information is contained in the financial statements and related management discussion and analysis, which are available on MCI’s SEDAR page at www.sedar.com. Financial measures described as “Adjusted” in this news release are non-IFRS financial measures and may not be comparable to other similar measures disclosed by other companies. Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures below for more information.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Significant financial and operational highlights for MCI during the first quarter of 2022 included:

Revenue Growth Year-on-year: Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 increased 30% over the same period in 2021, driven by increased patient volumes and revenue contributed by recently acquired businesses. Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $13.0 million, compared to total revenue of $10.0 million in the comparable period in 2021.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 increased 30% over the same period in 2021, driven by increased patient volumes and revenue contributed by recently acquired businesses. Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $13.0 million, compared to total revenue of $10.0 million in the comparable period in 2021. Increased Patient Volumes: Patient volumes grew approximately 12%, year-on-year, excluding increases from recently acquired businesses. Patient volumes continued to improve as COVID-19 restrictions ease and pent-up demand for health services continues to grow.

Patient volumes grew approximately 12%, year-on-year, excluding increases from recently acquired businesses. Patient volumes continued to improve as COVID-19 restrictions ease and pent-up demand for health services continues to grow. Smart Referral System: The Company has made significant progress in rolling out its smart referral system, the first application to leverage the data backbone which the Company is developing with a leading data analytics partner. The smart referral system streamlines the flow of patient referrals from general practitioners to specialists within the Company’s network, optimizing patient care pathways and increasing revenue from existing customers.

The Company has made significant progress in rolling out its smart referral system, the first application to leverage the data backbone which the Company is developing with a leading data analytics partner. The smart referral system streamlines the flow of patient referrals from general practitioners to specialists within the Company’s network, optimizing patient care pathways and increasing revenue from existing customers. Information and Data Analytics: The Company has also made significant progress in standing-up its data lake, comprised of its ever-increasing volume of health records, currently at 2.9 million. The Company anticipates that in the second and third quarters of 2022 it will begin servicing customers looking for data insights from these records, which are highly relevant for pharma, life sciences, health industry, clinical researchers and AI-technology developers.

The Company has also made significant progress in standing-up its data lake, comprised of its ever-increasing volume of health records, currently at 2.9 million. The Company anticipates that in the second and third quarters of 2022 it will begin servicing customers looking for data insights from these records, which are highly relevant for pharma, life sciences, health industry, clinical researchers and AI-technology developers. Growth in Corporate Customers : The Company added 20 new corporate health customers in the first quarter of 2022, including a national program for a national retailer (pre-placement testing) and new national insurance programs with Bupa Global , Faulk , World Travel Protection and Euro-Centre , as well as launching new insurance medical services in Ontario to Sunlife ’s program for UHIP/CHIP and providing medical testing services for an oil and gas sector leader and the US Embassy in Toronto. Additionally, MCI Corporate Health Solutions was awarded the tender for Metrolinx (Job Demands Analysis). Overall revenue from corporate health services declined during the quarter due to decreased demand for COVID-19 testing but is expected to recover as more customers are onboarded and new service offerings come online.

: The Company added 20 new corporate health customers in the first quarter of 2022, including a national program for a national retailer (pre-placement testing) and new national insurance programs with , , and , as well as launching new insurance medical services in Ontario to ’s program for and providing medical testing services for an oil and gas sector leader and the in Toronto. Additionally, MCI Corporate Health Solutions was awarded the tender for (Job Demands Analysis). Overall revenue from corporate health services declined during the quarter due to decreased demand for COVID-19 testing but is expected to recover as more customers are onboarded and new service offerings come online. Net Losses: Net losses for the quarter were $4.2 million, as compared to a loss of $2.5 million in the same quarter in the previous year, reflecting increased expenses relating to investment in R&D, share-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses as the Company continues to focus on rapid growth and expansion.

Net losses for the quarter were $4.2 million, as compared to a loss of $2.5 million in the same quarter in the previous year, reflecting increased expenses relating to investment in R&D, share-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses as the Company continues to focus on rapid growth and expansion. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter was negative $2.4 million, as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of negative $0.6 million in the same period last year.



Outlook

MCI expects to accelerate total company revenue growth in fiscal 2022 as it executes its strategic plan on multiple fronts including:

Organic growth of government insured health services from its omnichannel network of clinics, telehealth, the MCI Connect virtual platform and a substantial increase in its physician base from new physician recruiting efforts

Continued organic growth in health services provided to corporate customers, as it expands its customer base, increases the number of available service offerings and ramps up its efforts to service national and Calgary-based customers

New technology partnerships and strategic acquisitions to further activate MCI’s pipeline of interests in health data insights from the Company’s data lake

Exploration of commercial relationships that leverage expressed interest in Khure’s AI-driven clinical evidence around rare, chronic and specialty diseases to accelerate patient recruitment for clinical trials, accelerate patient access to treatment, support regulatory decision-making through the application of real-world evidence and set the foundations for new AI technologies, and the launch of Khure’s cloud-based version

More than 15 clinical trial and screening engagements with global pharma companies actively underway

Continued momentum targeting the $300 billion North America data and analytics market segment opportunity, with MCI’s AI-enabled SaaS platform that provides advanced analytics to third parties

Opportunities are being explored with top pharmaceutical companies, pharmaceutical marketing companies, precision medicine companies and top-tier university centres

Launch of versions of MCI Connect for mobile phones and connected wearables such as Apple iWatch

Acquisitions of specialty clinics to expand its health service offerings and enter new markets by leveraging technology to deliver more services to its large and growing patient and physician base



Selected Unaudited Financial Information

(In thousands of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)

Quarter ended Period over

March 31 period Change

2022 2021 $ % ($ in thousands except percentages) Revenues $ 13,020 $ 10,030 $ 2,990 30 Cost of sales 8,926 6,631 2,295 35 Gross profit 4,094 3,399 695 20 Research and development

1,830 - 1,830 NM Sales and marketing

412 21 390 NM General and administrative 6,615 6,002 613 10 8,857 6,023 2,834 47 Net finance costs 132 112 20 18 Share of net loss of associate 142 - 142 NM 274 112 162 145 Income (loss) before taxes (5,037 ) (2,736 ) (2,301 ) 84 Income taxes (814 ) (278 ) (536 ) NM Net Income (loss) (4,223 ) (2,458 ) (1,765 ) 72 Adjusted gross profit (2) 4,252 3,399 853 25 Adjusted gross margin (2) 32.7 % 33.9 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2,421 ) (603 ) (1,817 ) 301 Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) (18.6 %) (6.1 %) Weighted average number of Share outstanding: Basic and diluted 50,075,202 45,733,000 Net income (loss) per share -Basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 )

(1), (2) Financial measures described as “Adjusted” in the table above are non-IFRS financial measures and may not be comparable to other similar measures disclosed by other companies, please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures below for more information.

Selected Statement of Financial Position Data

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ in thousands Cash 3,421 7,142 Accounts receivable 6,063 6,328 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (8,585 ) (9,527 ) Lease liabilities (15,058 ) (14,347 ) Other liabilities (130 ) (130 ) Non-controlling interest redeemable liability (1,305 ) (1,305 ) Liability for contingent consideration (3,122 ) (3,122 )

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The terms Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin used in this document do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS financial measures. Readers are advised to review the section entitled “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” in the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, available on MCI’s SEDAR page at www.sedar.com, for a detailed explanation of the composition of these measures and their uses.

(1) The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income (loss) for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021:

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 $ in thousands Total Revenue $ 13,020 $ 10,030 Net income (loss) (4,223 ) (2,458 ) Add back (deduct) Depreciation and amortization 1,221 716 Finance charges 147 125 Loss on investment 142 - Expected credit losses - 56 Income taxes expense (recovery) (814 ) (278 ) Share-based payment expense 1,122 1,248 Lease interest revenue (15 ) (12 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,421 ) $ (605 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (18.6 %) (6.1 %)

(2) The following table reconciles Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin to revenue and cost of sales for the three -month periods ended March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021:

Three months ended Period over March 31 period Change 2022 2021 $ % ($ in thousands except percentages) Revenue $ 13,020 $ 10,030 $ 2,990 30 % Cost of sales 8,926 6,631 2,295 35 % Less: Depreciation and amortization (158 ) - (158 ) NM 8,768 6,631 2,137 32 % Adjusted gross profit $ 4,252 $ 3,399 Adjusted gross margin 32.7 % 33.9 %

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with nearly 260 physicians and specialists, serves more than one million patients annually and had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year, including online visits via mciconnect.ca. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 600 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.

