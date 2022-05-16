Comstock Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue increased 28% to $8.7 million in Q1 2022 vs. $6.8 million in Q1 2021



Net income from continuing operations of $2.0 million in Q1 2022 vs. $0.4 million in Q1 2021

Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.0 million to $1.6 million in Q1 2022 vs. $0.6 million in Q1 2021



RESTON, Va., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock” or the “Company”) announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

“Our first quarter performance continues our trend of delivering positive results, demonstrating the strength of our Anchor Portfolio and reliability of our vertically-integrated operating and investment platform,” said Christopher Clemente, Comstock’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “First quarter highlights include the further expansion of our BLVD-branded residential portfolio and the divestiture of our Pennsylvania-based environmental consulting business, allowing us to focus on our rapidly growing core asset management and investment platforms in one of the nation’s most active markets. We are well-positioned to continue to benefit from the ‘flight-to-quality’ trend that has recently turned net absorption of office space positive, also increasing residential occupancy and rents. Strong demand for our portfolio of mixed-use and transit-oriented assets gives me confidence that our market position will contribute to our continued success in future periods.”

Key Performance Metrics 1

($ in thousands, except per share data) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Revenue $ 8,731 $ 6,840 Income from operations $ 1,365 $ 443 Net income 2,014 390 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,606 $ 617 Net income per share — diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.05 Managed Portfolio - # of assets 36 26 1 All amounts represent continuing operations. Please see the included financial tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Q1 2022 Highlights

Completed joint venture acquisition of The Ansel, a 250-unit luxury high-rise apartment building at Metro’s Rockville Station in Rockville, Maryland; rebranded as BLVD Ansel, and along with adjacent BLVD Forty Four, positions Comstock as the leading provider in the Rockville Town Center neighborhood.

Completed the divestiture of Comstock Environmental Services (“CES”) line of business through March 31, 2022 sale to August Mack Environmental, Inc. for approximately $1.4 million of total consideration.

Executed more than 100,000 square feet of leasing activity on our managed portfolio.

$0.5 million tax benefit from partial net operating loss valuation allowance release.

About Comstock

Comstock is a leading developer and manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. As a vertically integrated and multi-faceted asset management and real estate services company, Comstock has designed, developed, constructed, acquired, and managed thousands of residential units and millions of square feet of commercial and mixed-use properties in since 1985, and has been selected by multiple jurisdictions as Master Developer of Public-Private Partnerships responsible for development of some of the largest transit-oriented developments in the Washington, D.C. region. Comstock provides a wide array of real estate-related services that include asset management, strategic capital markets advisory services, development and construction management, marketing and leasing services, office and retail property management, residential property management, and commercial garage management. Comstock is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CHCI. For more information, please visit: ComstockCompanies.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will," "should," "seeks" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning important risk factors and uncertainties can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comstock specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact

Christopher Guthrie, CFO

cguthrie@comstockcompanies.com

703-230-1292

Media Contact

Shanna Wilson

swilson@comstockcompanies.com

917-674-3096





COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)





March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,560 $ 15,823 Accounts receivable 802 46 Accounts receivable - related parties 2,505 1,697 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 415 197 Current assets held for sale — 2,313 Total current assets 15,282 20,076 Fixed assets, net 389 264 Leasehold improvements, net 119 — Investments in real estate ventures 7,490 4,702 Operating lease assets 7,161 7,245 Deferred income taxes, net 11,766 11,300 Other assets 90 15 Total assets 42,297 43,602 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accrued personnel costs $ 1,394 $ 3,468 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,104 783 Current operating lease liabilities 667 616 Current liabilities held for sale — 1,194 Total current liabilities 3,165 6,061 Credit facility - due to affiliates 5,500 5,500 Operating lease liabilities 6,744 6,745 Total liabilities 15,409 18,306 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) Stockholders' equity: Series C preferred stock; $0.01 par value; aggregate liquidation preference of $17,203; 20,000 shares authorized; 3,441 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 6,765 6,765 Class A common stock; $0.01 par value; 59,780 shares authorized; 8,232 issued and 8,146 outstanding as of March 31, 2022; 8,102 issued and 8,017 outstanding as of December 31, 2021 82 81 Class B common stock; $0.01 par value; 220 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 200,461 200,617 Treasury stock, at cost (86 shares of Class A common stock) (2,662 ) (2,662 ) Accumulated deficit (177,760 ) (179,507 ) Total stockholders' equity 26,888 25,296 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 42,297 43,602





COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 8,731 $ 6,840 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 6,935 6,078 Selling, general, and administrative 387 299 Depreciation and amortization 44 20 Total operating costs and expenses 7,366 6,397 Income (loss) from operations 1,365 443 Other income (expense) Interest expense (59 ) (58 ) Gain (loss) on real estate ventures 252 6 Other income (expense), net — 1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax 1,558 392 Provision for (benefit from) income tax (456 ) 2 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 2,014 390 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (267 ) (143 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,747 $ 247 Weighted-average common stock outstanding: Basic 8,340 8,166 Diluted 8,974 8,997 Net income (loss) per share: Basic - Continuing operations $ 0.24 $ 0.05 Basic - Discontinued operations (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.21 $ 0.03 Diluted - Continuing operations $ 0.22 $ 0.05 Diluted - Discontinued operations (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.19 $ 0.03





COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure as measured in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,014 $ 390 Interest expense, net 59 58 Income taxes (456 ) 2 Depreciation and amortization 44 20 Stock-based compensation 197 153 (Gain) loss on equity method investments (252 ) (6 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,606 $ 617

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations, excluding the impact of interest expense (net of interest income), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and gain or loss on equity method investments.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate financial performance, analyze the underlying trends in our business and establish operational goals and forecasts that are used when allocating resources. We expect to compute Adjusted EBITDA consistently using the same methods each period.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure because it permits investors to better understand changes over comparative periods by providing financial results that are unaffected by certain non-cash items that are not considered by management to be indicative of our operational performance.

While we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors when evaluating our business, it is not prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and therefore should be considered supplemental in nature. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute, for other financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.