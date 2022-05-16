Over 39 thousand Units of Tractors are to be Sold by 2028 in France. Precision Farming Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Vendors - Arizton

Chicago, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the France tractor market is growing at a CAGR of 4.24% during 2022-2028. The increasing penetration and the adoption of farm mechanization practices throughout France have been driving the sales of new tractors. Mechanized solutions, such as the super straw management system (SMS) and expanding Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) for stubble management, are major drivers of tractor market growth in France.



France Tractor Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (VOLUME) 39,213 UNITS (2028) CAGR 4.24% (2022-2028) LARGEST SEGMENT BY HORSEPOWER LESS THAN 50 HP LARGEST SEGMENT BY DRIVE TYPE 2-WHEEL-DRIVE LARGEST SEGMENT BY REGION FRANCE (NORTH) BASE YEAR 2021 HISTORIC YEAR 2019-2020 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2028

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

How is the Adoption of Precision Farming Impacting the Tractor Market in France?

In recent years, France has seen rapid growth in population. In 2020, France's population exceeded 67.4 million people and is expected to reach 72 million people by 2050. The adoption of precision agriculture methods and smart tractors will remain responsible for increasing the total yield and combating the present challenges of water scarcity and reduction in net yields. Smart tractors have the capability to operate innovative machines and collaborate with the latest agriculture application systems and equipment. Farmers can achieve maximum efficiency for every outcome in the field with precision agriculture solutions, which include innovations like the automated placement of the proper seed and nutrition at the right location and time. Moreover, the need to adopt precision farming techniques with smart tractors is high to effectively mitigate the challenges of food production and increase the net income of farmers.

Key Insights

In 2020, France was the 2nd largest agriculture tractor market after Germany across European region, with an overall unit registration of 26,121 units. The increase in tractor sales and crop production resulted from favorable monsoon rains in 2019 and 2020, which helped the country to recover from the drought-induced low in 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

With approximately 38% of the share, tractors account for the largest segment of agriculture equipment in France. Tractors can be rightfully called the backbone of the France agriculture industry.

France is the world’s 5th largest exporter of agricultural tractors and tillage machinery. Agriculture tractors accounted for 98% of the overall France tractors market in 2021. In 2020, France exported $2.9 billion worth of tractors.

France's machinery and equipment (M&E) industry is the world's 3rd largest supplier of machinery. Despite the pandemic situation, the FDI investment in the machinery and equipment sector has attracted foreign investors.

John Deere, New Holland and Fendt dominated the France tractor market with a collective market share of around 50%.



Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Volume| 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – Horsepower, drive type, and zone

Competitive Landscape – 5 key Vendors and 7 Other prominent vendors

Segmentation Analysis

Horsepower

Less Than 50 HP

50−100 HP

101−150 HP

151−200 HP

201−300 HP

301−400 HP

ABOVE 400 HP



Drive Type

2-Wheel-Drive

4-Wheel-Drive

Zone

France North East West South





Vendors Insights

The tractor market in France is highly consolidated. Companies are focusing on increasing their market share, primarily through acquisitions and investments in R&D, along with supply optimization. The threat of rivalry is high in the French agricultural tractor market, with 49.3% of the share belonging to the top players. These players are thriving on innovation in the tractor market. They are increasingly investing in developing advanced agriculture tractor technology for precision farming and machine automation. Leading global players are increasingly investing in developing manufacturing capabilities to cater to the demand for low-end HP tractors. Customers regard John Deere as a reliable and powerful tractor brand.

Key Vendors

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Kubota

TAFE



Other Prominent Vendors

SDF

Action Construction Equipments Ltd. (ACE)

Iseki

Deutz-Fahr

Mahindra & Mahindra

Yanmar

The Escorts Group



Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707