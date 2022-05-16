Plan of Arrangement Approved by Orca Securityholders

PERTH, Western Australia, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 28, 2022, Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus”) (ASX/TSX:PRU) announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Orca Gold Inc. (“Orca”) (TSXV: ORG) to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Orca not already owned by Perseus, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”).



Perseus is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of Orca securityholders held on May 16, 2022 in Vancouver, Canada, Orca securityholders voted in favour of implementation of the Arrangement.

The completion of the Arrangement remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange and the granting of the final court order by the Supreme Court of British Columbia at a hearing which is scheduled for May 18, 2022. Completion of the Arrangement is expected to occur on May 19, 2022.

This announcement was approved for release by the Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.



