Kids and youth find mentorship and community at Red Deer skateparks

RED DEER, Alberta, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kids and youth in Red Deer can head to the Glendale Skatepark to meet friends and learn to skateboard with mentors from the Northside Community Centre YMCA. From now until September, the Glendale skatepark is open to local youth, with the mentorship program coming to the downtown Red Deer skatepark in July and August. Weather permitting, mentors will be on-site to help kids and youth find belonging in their community and develop their skateboard, BMX and scooter skills.



“The Glendale skatepark attracted many young people in the neighbourhood, many of whom would benefit not only from supervision but also from mentorship by one of our qualified staff,” says Amy Komarniski at the Northside Community Centre YMCA. “Youth who often have nowhere to go after school are in need of guidance and support from role models who understand their circumstances. The program is a great way for kids to find belonging and do what interests them.”

The YMCA’s Skatepark Mentorship program and this year’s expansion to a downtown Red Deer skatepark are made possible by donations from local Red Deer businesses. Family-owned Border Paving Ltd. has provided funding to ensure that the Skatepark Mentorship program can continue at the Glendale Skatepark beside the Northside Community Centre YMCA. Border Paving Ltd.’s $100,000 donation will also fund the operation of the new satellite Skatepark Mentorship program in downtown Red Deer next to Rotary Park.

For more information about the Northside Community Centre YMCA’s Skatepark Mentorship program and partnership with Central Alberta Skatepark Association (CASA), visit https://northernalberta.ymca.ca/skatepark.

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to providing important housing and community outreach programs, the YMCA of Northern Alberta works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie, and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit northernalberta.ymca.ca.