Data Center Physical Security Market Will Hit $1.5 Billion by 2027. Increasing Adoption of Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Solution Driving the Market Demand - Arizton

Chicago, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the data center physical security market will grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is the foremost security solution in data centers. Biometric scanners are similar equipment installed in data centers for identification and single-person entry. Key card access is also installed near entry points and data halls. Due to the boom in IoT, data center investments are increasing YOY, leading to the adoption of multi-access controls.



Data Center Physical Security Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $1.5 billion CAGR 7.3% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product, Security Layers, End-Users, and geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asian COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Other Latin America Countries, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Other Western European Countries, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland & Iceland, Russia, Poland, Other Central & Eastern European Countries, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel, Other Middle Eastern Countries, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Other African countries, China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Rest of APAC, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Other Southeast Asian Countries

Advancements in Video & Cloud-Based Analytics

Users' information are stored in on-premises data centers, necessitating close monitoring to ensure data security. Video surveillance is one such security measure, in which on-site photographs and videos are collected and transmitted for surveillance on a regular basis to ensure the data centre facility's security.

High-quality cameras are recording and gathering massive amounts of data thanks to developments in video surveillance. Cloud-based video analytics is the newest trend in physical security today.

IoT-based sensors are also increasingly being deployed along with camera-based surveillance solutions. Augmented reality (AR) is also being tested in data centers for training purposes for technicians. Cloud computing and edge processing will drive the adoption of advanced video content analytics in the coming years.

Key Highlights

Data center operators are increasingly adopting multiple layers of data center physical safety, including five-layer security systems, due to the increasing focus on data safety.

In 2021, North America was the major contributor to the data center physical security market, accounting for over 40% of the market share. In terms of product, access control contributed to around 34% of the market.

Increased adoption of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) has been witnessed among data center operators. Vantage Data Centers’ Berlin data center is equipped with dual authentication for customers and employees for critical infrastructure areas and stringent access control policies for customers.

Cloud-based video analytics is the latest trend in data center physical security. There have been advancements in video surveillance systems connected to cloud systems, high-definition cameras, and AI-based application surveillance systems are collecting increased amount of data.

Many data center providers are using Building Management System (BMS) to manage the physical security of their data, including CCTV cameras, access controls, and even rodent repellent systems.

IoT-based sensors are increasingly being deployed along with camera-based surveillance solutions in data centers. Augmented reality (AR) is also being tested in data centers for training technicians.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Product

Video Surveillance

Access Control

Other Physical Security



Security Layers

Perimeter Security

Building Security

Data hall Security

Cabinet Security

End-Users

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers



The data center physical security market in North America is expected to reach $563.9 million by 2027

The data center physical security market in North America is growing due to the rapid growth of data centers. The North American data center market leads the overall data center industry, with early availability and adoption of innovative technology and investments from colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The data center physical security market has witnessed new developments and expansions of around 124 data center facilities in 2021, of which over 113 data center facilities are in the US, and the remaining data center projects are in Canada. The region also received an investment of over $12 billion from hyperscale operators such as Amazon Web Services, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft.

Geography

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Other Latin America Countries

Western Europe UK Germany France Netherlands Ireland Switzerland Italy Belgium Spain Other Western European Countries

Nordics Denmark Norway Sweden Finland & Iceland

Central & Eastern Europe Russia Poland Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Turkey Israel Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa South Africa Kenya Nigeria Other African countries

APAC China Hong Kong Australia New Zealand India Japan Rest of APAC

Southeast Asian Singapore Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Other Southeast Asian Countries



How are the Vendors Expanding their Presence in the Data Center Physical Security Market?

Over the past two years, the market has been driven by colocation providers as many enterprises are considering collocating spaces to expand their offerings globally. Also, the data center physical security market is aided by modular and prefabricated data center spaces inside office environments. The concept of edge computing will also be a strong growth enabler for the market in the upcoming years. Moreover, several countries in the Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Latin America are rapidly developing data center markets. The number of deployments is increasing in these regions, which is expected to fuel the physical security market across data centers. It is observed that global vendors are partnering with local vendors to capture the new growing market and generate more revenues till the market gets mature.

Vendors Landscape

AMAG Technology

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communications

ABB

Alcatraz

Bayometric

Boon Edam

Bosch Security Systems

BioConnect

Convergint Technologies

Cisco Systems

CLD FENCING

Dahua Technology

Digitus Biometrics

Eagle Eye Networks

Gunnebo

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Honeywell

Horton Automatics

Instor

Johnson Controls

Kisi

Legrand

Pelco

Pacific Control

Puffin Solutions

Secure I.T. Environments

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Southwest Microwave

SUPREMA

Verkada

WireCrafters



Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

