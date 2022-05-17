Mydecine Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights

DENVER, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health and addiction disorders, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the first quarter of 2022.



“Our team had an extremely productive first quarter,” said Mydecine CEO Josh Bartch. “Management has been working diligently to decrease expenses and increase efficiencies, setting Mydecine up for future success. On the heels of Mydecine’s positive pre-Investigational New Drug Application ("IND") meeting with the FDA and a conditional Institutional Review Board ("IRB") approval, we are excited, and working towards submitting our full IND and breakthrough therapy applications for our previously announced Phase 2b MYCO-001 Smoking Cessation Study in the near term. Lastly, Mydecine’s science team has been making headway on our second-generation New Chemical Entities ("NCEs") which we hope will lead to increased accessibility by better meeting the needs of our existing healthcare infrastructure.”

Business Highlights During and Subsequent to the First Quarter 2022

Clinical Research

Submitted pre-IND briefing package for the Company's previously announced multi-site MYCO-001 Phase 2b Smoking Cessation Study and had a positive pre-IND meeting with FDA; and





Received conditional IRB approval for multi-site MYCO-001 Phase 2b Smoking Cessation Study.



Drug Development

Announced MYCO-005 family of improved safety microdose novel molecules which the Company hopes will lead to improved safety;





Collected positive nonclinical data for multiple NCEs which indicate potential enhanced safety, efficacy, stability, dosing and reduced side effects; and





Completed multiple serotonin receptor models for the Company’s artificial Intelligence drug development program enabling quick screening of billions of compounds.



Corporate

Welcomed pharmaceutical scientist and executive and global health social entrepreneur Dr. Victoria Hale to Mydecine’s Board of Directors;





Announced plan to launch Special Access Support and Supply Program in Canada in order to work toward expanding access to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy for patients;





Identified as licensed psilocybin supplier in Canada through Mydecine’s exclusive partnership with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation to provide drug substance for patients in need; and





Signed LOI with The Newly Institute to provide psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to patients under Health Canada’s Special Access Program.



As announced on April 13, 2022, the Company completed a 1:50 reverse stock split (the "Consolidation") whereby shareholders received one (1) post-Consolidation common share of the Company for every fifty (50) pre-Consolidation common shares held by such shareholder. Post-Consolidation common shares of the Company began trading on April 21, 2022. The EPS in the Q1 financial statements, and other disclosures, include the effects of the Consolidation.

Financial Results for the First Quarter 2022

Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $5.6 million for the first quarter 2022, or a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $1.20, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $5.2 million for the first quarter 2021, or a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $1.26.

Financial Position: Total assets at March 31, 2022 was $5.21 million which included $3.24 million of current assets as compared to total assets at March 31, 2021 of $7.58 million which included $5.2 million of current assets. Total liabilities as at March 31, 2022 was $8.92 million which included $4.31 million of current liabilities compared to total liabilities at $7.37 million which includes $2.95 million of current liabilities.

Total Expenses: Total expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $4.74 million compared to $5.00 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Cash Position: As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $264,679. Following March 31, 2022, as announced on April 27, 2022 and May 2, 2022, the Company raised an additional $1.65 million in financing.

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

