Proactive news headlines including Azure Minerals, Alligator Energy, New Century Resources and South Harz Potash

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has intersected widespread gold mineralisation during its maiden exploration drilling at Daisy Corner prospect within the Barton Project in Western Australia's Kookynie Gold District. Click here

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) has formalised a 12-month option agreement to acquire 100% of three exploration licences that form part of the Piedmont Nickel-Cobalt Project farm-in and JV in northern Italy. Click here

New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) has obtained all necessary environmental approvals for the development of the in-situ Silver King and East Fault Block deposits at Century Mine Project in Queensland, Australia, and reinforced the potential of the deposits with a positive optimisation study that indicates robust economics. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) has called time on a twin-hole confirmatory drilling program on the Ohmgebirge mining licence area of its 100%-owned South Harz Potash Project in central Germany. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) is trading higher after recovering helium from each of three exploratory water wells drilled at the Galactica/Pegasus prospects in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV) has skyrocketed up to 165% after initiating a proposed transaction with prominent copper producer OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) that includes a strategic alliance and an option to purchase the large Kalkaroo Copper-Gold Project. Click here

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG) has inked project loan documentation to the tune of $23 million with the initial drawdown of $10 million due on June 11 and funds will be channelled towards the continued construction of LMG’s demonstration plant. Click here

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) has encountered shallow, high-grade paleochannel gold mineralisation during aircore drilling at its Mulgabbie North Project in WA. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has made sweeping progress on developing the Finniss Lithium Project in Australia's Northern Territory, having awarded a crushing contract to CSI Mining Services, almost completed the dense media separation (DMS) plant earthworks and secured five new trucks and an excavator, expected to arrive by the end of the month. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has encountered visual spodumene-bearing pegmatites in another four step-out drill holes at its 100%-owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project, in Ontario, Canada. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has intersected 621 g/t gold — equivalent to 20 ounces a tonne — and abundant visible gold during drilling at the Morning Star Gold Mine’s Gap Zone in Victoria, Australia. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) continues to expand its high-grade Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil with a strategic tenement acquisition. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has further enhanced two new gold targets – the Carnage and Highlander prospects – along the 15-kilometre-long Carnage shear of the Ora Banda South Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) has issued an invitation for industry contractors to tender for a geophysical survey across the Anning and Somerville fields in the UK as it looks to advance the Phase I project towards production. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has completed a highly constructive Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND Application meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the development of IHL-42X. Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF)’s acquisition of Orca Gold Inc (TSX-V:ORG) has taken a positive step forward after Orca security holders voted in favour of implementing a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. Click here

