English Finnish

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 17 May 2022 at 9:20 am

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Becasse AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Becasse AS

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person



(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Björn Wahlroos

Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 15153/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-16

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250,000 Unit price: 46.1687 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 250,000 Volume weighted average price: 46.1687 EUR





SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030