LVMH: Share buyback program

Paris, May 17th, 2022

In accordance with its share buyback program, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (LVMH) has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate for the acquisition of its own shares, for a maximum amount of one billion euros and at most ten million shares, over a period beginning on May 17th, 2022, and ending on or before November 15th, 2022.

The price of the shares repurchased under this mandate may not exceed the limit of 1000 euros per share as set by the LVMH General Meeting of April 21st, 2022.

The shares repurchased are intended to be cancelled.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton est présent dans les Vins & Spiritueux au travers notamment des Maisons Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans et Château Galoupet. Le secteur Mode et Maroquinerie inclut les marques Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH est présent dans le secteur des Parfums et Cosmétiques avec les marques Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Parfums Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian et Officine Universelle Buly. Le groupe d’activités Montres & Joaillerie est constitué des marques Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co., Chaumet, Zenith, Fred et Hublot. LVMH est également actif dans la distribution sélective ainsi que d’autres activités au travers de DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond et les hôtels Cheval Blanc.

