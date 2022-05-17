Webtoons Market Size 2022 (CAGR of 30.99%) Projected To Reach USD 26,213.59 Million By 2028

Pune, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Webtoons Market Analysis and Insights:

The global Webtoons market size is projected to reach US$ 26,213.59 million by 2028, from US$ 3,673.47 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 30.99% during 2022-2028.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Webtoons market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Webtoons market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Webtoons market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Webtoons market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

By Company

Naver

Kakao

Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio)

Tappytoon

ToryComics

Toomics Global

Ridibooks (RIDI Corp)

KidariStudio

Webtoon Factory

Izneo Webtoon

Stela

Graphite

Webcomics (SideWalk Group)

SPOTTOON (Rolling Story)

Mr Blue

Marvel Unlimited

Tencent

Amazia

Shuueisha

Comico (NHN)

U17

MangaToon

Kuaikan

Dongman Entertainment

Manman Manhua

Bilibili Comics

Global Webtoons Scope and Market Size

Webtoons market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Webtoons market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2017-2028.



Segment by Type

Subscription Based

Advertisement Based



Segment by Application

Mobile Phone

PC/Notebook

Tablet Computer

Others

Detailed TOC of Global Webtoons Market:

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Webtoons Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Subscription Based 3

1.2.3 Advertisement Based 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Webtoons Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Mobile Phone 5

1.3.3 PC/Notebook 6

1.3.4 Tablet Computer 6

1.3.5 Others 7

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 9

2.1 Global Webtoons Market Perspective (2017-2028) 9

2.2 Webtoons Growth Trends by Region 10

2.2.1 Webtoons Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

2.2.2 Webtoons Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 11

2.2.3 Webtoons Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 12

2.3 Webtoons Market Dynamics 13

2.3.1 Webtoons Industry Trends 13

2.3.2 Webtoons Market Drivers 13

2.3.3 Webtoons Market Challenges 14

2.3.4 Webtoons Market Restraints 14

Continued…

