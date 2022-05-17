PEDROSA becomes the first ever European investor relations (IR) company included in OTC Markets' Premium Provider Directory

LONDON and ALMATY, Kazakhstan, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEDROSA has become the first European investor relations (IR) company to be granted premium provider status by OTC Markets.



Founded in 2020, PEDROSA is an IR and stock market public relations company headquartered in London and with operations in Madrid, Almaty, Hong Kong and Vancouver. PEDROSA works through an extensive global network of trusted strategic partners and established sector experts to help pre-IPO and listed companies access the U.S. investor community.

The OTC Markets Premium Provider Directory is a preferred service provider platform operated by OTC Markets Group, the regulated market operator for trading over 12,000 U.S. and international securities.

The Directory includes just nine of the world’s top IR companies.

Inclusion in the Directory will give thousands of issuers preferred access to PEDROSA’s expertise in the IR and financial PR fields.

“We are honored that OTC Markets, one of the largest markets in the world in terms of the number of listed companies, has acknowledged the work we do and our record of success by including us in its exclusive Directory,” said PEDROSA’s principal and founder Ramon Pedrosa-Lopez. “We firmly believe that there is a story behind every number. With premium advice on how to best interact with markets and investors, issuers can expand their multiples and valuations and maintain the highest standards of corporate ethics and responsibility.”

PEDROSA uses technology tools and sophisticated investor communications strategies to develop and disseminate market narratives among institutional and retail investors, brokers, analysts, and the financial media.

It has successfully guided companies through the IPO process in New York, Paris, and Mexico City, using tried-and-tested communications techniques and financial markets knowledge.

"Our approach has proven time and again to be a huge advantage to our clients in achieving and surpassing their objectives, from IPOs, to positioning, to financing rounds," said Ramon Pedrosa-Lopez.

Seen as a top strategist in the industry, Ramon Pedrosa's insights have been featured in The New York Times or Forbes. Pedrosa has advised private companies in their communications and investor relations strategies, and worked for media outlets out of London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Madrid, Valletta, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Mexico City.

The company offers full guidance and support for companies to list on OTC Markets in New York, Euronext in Paris, or BIVA in Mexico.

OTC Markets and PEDROSA recently organized the first OTC Issuers Forum in Madrid, Spain, which attracted more than 50 issuers from Europe and the Americas looking to understand OTC's role as the simplest and most cost-effective way for companies to gain access to the American investment community.

For more information, please visit pedrosa.uk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6d4267e-1c44-4bb7-80c7-3ccee660cbec