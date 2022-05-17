Global Liquid Handling System Market Report 2022-2026: Focus on Pipettes, Consumables, Microplate Reagent Dispensers, Liquid Handling Workstations, Burettes, Microplate Washers and Software

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Handling System Market by Product, Type, Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global liquid handling systems market is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2026 from USD 4.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by industrial growth in the pharma-biotech sector, rising R&D expenditure by biopharma companies, and growing life science research, supported by a favorable funding scenario. However, the slow adoption of automation among small and medium-sized laboratories may restrain the market growth.



Based on the products, the global liquid handling system market is segmented into Pipettes, Consumables. Microplate Reagent Dispensers, Liquid Handling Workstations, Burettes, Microplate Washers, Software, and Other Products. The pipette segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period of the global liquid handling systems market due to their wide applications. These are used in a wide variety of experiment processes in chemistry, molecular biology (biotechnology), medical science, experiments in natural science in general, analysis of food and chemicals, food safety inspections, and inspections in clinical examinations.



The Liquid Handling System market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases in Asia, the large population in China and India, and improving life sciences research infrastructure across Asian countries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Global Expansion of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Significant R&D Expenditure by Biopharma Companies Increasing Funding for Life Science Research Growing Market Demand for High-Throughput Screening Increasing Focus on Data Precision and Accuracy

Restraints Pricing Limitations Slow Adoption of Automation Among Small and Medium-Sized Laboratories

Opportunities Changing Scenario in Emerging Economies Growing Genomics and Proteomics Research

Challenges Developing Infrastructure and Other Barriers in Emerging Markets Possibility of Errors in Automated Systems



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Liquid Handling Systems Market Overview

4.2 Liquid Handling Systems Market, by Product

4.3 Asia: Liquid Handling Systems Market, by Country & End-user

4.4 Geographic Snapshot of the Liquid Handling Systems Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Liquid Handling Systems Market

5.4 Ranges/Scenarios

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.12 Pricing Analysis

5.13 Trade Analysis

5.14 Ecosystem Analysis

5.15 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses



6 Liquid Handling Systems Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automated Liquid Handling Systems

6.3 Electronic Liquid Handling Systems

6.4 Manual Liquid Handling Systems



7 Liquid Handling Systems Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pipettes

7.3 Consumables

7.4 Liquid Handling Workstations

7.5 Burettes

7.6 Software

7.7 Microplate Reagent Dispensers

7.8 Microplate Washers



8 Liquid Handling Systems Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Drug Discovery

8.3 Clinical Diagnostics

8.4 Genomics

8.5 Proteomics



9 Liquid Handling Systems Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

9.2.1 Consolidation, Regulations, and a Growing Number of Laboratories Contribute to Market Growth

9.3 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

9.3.1 Industrial Growth Has Supported the Greater Use of Liquid Handling Systems in the Pharma-Biotech Sector

9.4 Research Institutes

9.4.1 Availability of Funding Drives Purchase of Liquid Handling Systems Among Research Institutes

9.5 Academic Institutes

9.5.1 Lower Throughput Needs of Academic Institutes Result in a Smaller Market Size

9.6 Other End-users



10 Liquid Handling Systems Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

Brand GmbH

Brooks Automation

Corning

Danaher

Endress+Hauser Group Services

Eppendorf

Gardner Denver

Gilson

Greiner Bio-One International

Hamilton

Hitec Zang

Hudson Robotics

Integra Biosciences

Lonza Group

Metrohm

Mettler-Toledo International

Orochem Technologies

Perkinelmer

Qiagen

Sartorius

SPT Labtech

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tomtec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehaihz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment