Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent with Congressional Candidate Omar Navarro

Temecula, CA, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC: GWSO), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate global warming and its effects on the planet announces Letter of Intent with Mr. Omar Navarro a candidate in California’s 43rd Congressional District Election.

Mr. Navarro brings with him extensive connections with relation to both lobby, and grant opportunities that we feel will be of great benefit to our technologies. This will be concurrent as the white house has agreed to spend over $3 Billion of the bipartisan infrastructure bill solely toward boosting U.S. manufacturing of batteries used in electric vehicles.

“I am very excited to be working with Global Warming Solutions and I am convinced this is the perfect opportunity for me to benefit our planet in a way that also suits the current needs of U.S. based green technology companies.” - Mr. Omar Navarro

“We could not be more privileged to have Mr. Omar Navarro join our team, and we are confident that he will be able to make us more visible to those that have the wherewithal to advance our climate change technologies.” - Stated Michael Pollastro CEO of Global Warming Solutions Inc.

