Motor Home Global Market Report 2022

The global motor home market is expected to grow from $142.69 billion in 2021 to $156.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The market is expected to grow to $218.92 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.



The motor home market consists of sales of motor homes and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce motor homes on purchased chassis and/or produce conversion vans on an assembly line basis. Motor homes are units where the motor and the living quarters are integrated into the same unit.



The main types in the motor home market are self-contained motor homes assembling, van, and minivan conversions.The van and minivan refer to a regular minivan that is a place to sleep and live while camping.



The motor home market applications include residential and commercial sectors. These are used in fleet owners, direct buyers.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the motor home market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the motor home market.



The regions covered in the motor home market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



One of the most significant trends in the motor homes manufacturing industry is the upcoming solar-powered motor homes, which are electric motorhomes powered by solar panels and a battery pack.Dethleffs unveiled the e-home, a motorhome powered by solar panels and a battery pack.



The company claims that it enables a range of 100 miles and it can support both DC fast-charging and level 2 electric vehicle charging.



The countries covered in the motor home market include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

