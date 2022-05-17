Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Ahlström Andreas

Suominen Corporation May 17, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. (EEST)
Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Andreas Ahlström
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Suominen Corporation
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 15207/4/4
Transaction date: 2022-05-16
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2503 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2503 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
For more information, please contact
Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.