Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Ahlström Andreas

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation May 17, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Andreas Ahlström

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Suominen Corporation

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 15207/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-16

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2503 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2503 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.



