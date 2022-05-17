Global Polyclinics Market to 2027 - Featuring Optum, MCI Onehealth Technologies and Georgia Healthcare Among Others

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyclinics Market, By Type (Large Scale Polyclinic v/s Express Clinic), By Services (Diagnostic, Consultation, Treatment), By Therapy Area, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyclinics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing patient counts and expanding demand for affordable healthcare services. Besides, the rising instances of infectious diseases and the increasing geriatric population are expected to propel the growth of the global polyclinics market.

Additionally, the urgent requirement of medical care and the growing number of patients requiring outpatient medical care are also driving the market growth. Polyclinics are medical facilities that provide both general and specialist examinations for a wide variety of diseases. The institution is somewhere between clinics & hospitals, but they do not offer complex and multiple level surgical treatment facilities.

Also referred to as mini-hospitals, polyclinics have multiple physicians such as dermatologists, dentists, optometrists, gynecologists, ENT specialists, pediatricians, etc., so that the patients can avail all different kinds of treatments in one place. The growing global population and establishments of polyclinics providing cost-efficient facilities to patients are also some of the factors projected to boost the growth of the global polyclinics market in the coming years.

Moreover, government authorities are constructing polyclinics instead of the hospital in remote areas situated in difficult terrains, stimulating the growth of the global polyclinics market. Many corporate offices and factories are setting up their personalized polyclinics to provide the best healthcare services to their employees and factory workers, which is further expected to aid the growth of the global polyclinics market in the coming years.



The global polyclinics market is segmented based on type, services, therapy area, regional distribution, and competitive Landscape. Based on type, the market is fragmented into large scale polyclinic and express clinic. Large polyclinics are anticipated to hold the largest share in the global polyclinics market in the coming years as they are more preferred for the prolonged requirement of services and increased availability of multiple services under one roof. However, express clinics are registering faster growth in the global polyclinics market on account of growing initiatives by the government to provide healthcare facilities to the poor and homeless population.



Major players operating in the global polyclinic market are Optum Inc., MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, Centro Diagnostico Italiano (Bracco), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Polyclinic Medical Center, Inc., Hindustan Health Care, Asthma Allergy Clinic (Sidhi Polyclinic), etc.



Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global polyclinics market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global polyclinics market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global polyclinics market based on type, services, therapy area, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global polyclinics market

To identify drivers and challenges for global polyclinics market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global polyclinics market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global polyclinics market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global polyclinics market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Polyclinics Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product/ Service Awareness

5.2. Factors Contributing to Switch Over to Polyclinics

5.3. Barriers to Adoption of Polyclinics



6. Global Polyclinics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Large Scale Polyclinic v/s Express Clinic)

6.2.2. By Services (Diagnostic, Consultation, Treatment)

6.2.3. By Therapy Area (Gynecology & Obstetrics, General & Sports Physiotherapy, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Orthopedics, Infertility, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2021)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Map



7. North America Polyclinics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Services

7.2.3. By Therapy Area

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United States Polyclinics Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Type

7.3.1.2.2. By Services

7.3.1.2.3. By Therapy Area

7.3.2. Mexico Polyclinics Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Type

7.3.2.2.2. By Services

7.3.2.2.3. By Therapy Area

7.3.3. Canada Polyclinics Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Type

7.3.3.2.2. By Services

7.3.3.2.3. By Therapy Area



8. Europe Polyclinics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Services

8.2.3. By Therapy Area

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France Polyclinics Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Type

8.3.1.2.2. By Services

8.3.1.2.3. By Therapy Area

8.3.2. Germany Polyclinics Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Type

8.3.2.2.2. By Services

8.3.2.2.3. By Therapy Area

8.3.3. United Kingdom Polyclinics Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Type

8.3.3.2.2. By Services

8.3.3.2.3. By Therapy Area

8.3.4. Italy Polyclinics Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Type

8.3.4.2.2. By Services

8.3.4.2.3. By Therapy Area

8.3.5. Spain Polyclinics Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Type

8.3.5.2.2. By Services

8.3.5.2.3. By Therapy Area



9. Asia-Pacific Polyclinics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Services

9.2.3. By Therapy Area

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

9.3.1. China Polyclinics Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Type

9.3.1.2.2. By Services

9.3.1.2.3. By Therapy Area

9.3.2. India Polyclinics Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Type

9.3.2.2.2. By Services

9.3.2.2.3. By Therapy Area

9.3.3. Japan Polyclinics Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Type

9.3.3.2.2. By Services

9.3.3.2.3. By Therapy Area

9.3.4. South Korea Polyclinics Market Outlook

9.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.4.1.1. By Value

9.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.4.2.1. By Type

9.3.4.2.2. By Services

9.3.4.2.3. By Therapy Area

9.3.5. Australia Polyclinics Market Outlook

9.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.5.1.1. By Value

9.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.5.2.1. By Type

9.3.5.2.2. By Services

9.3.5.2.3. By Therapy Area



10. South America Polyclinics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Services

10.2.3. By Therapy Area

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Polyclinics Market Outlook

10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1.1. By Value

10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.1.2.1. By Type

10.3.1.2.2. By Services

10.3.1.2.3. By Therapy Area

10.3.2. Argentina Polyclinics Market Outlook

10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.1.1. By Value

10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.2.1. By Type

10.3.2.2.2. By Services

10.3.2.2.3. By Therapy Area

10.3.3. Colombia Polyclinics Market Outlook

10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.3.2.1. By Type

10.3.3.2.2. By Services

10.3.3.2.3. By Therapy Area



11. Middle East and Africa Polyclinics Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Type

11.2.2. By Services

11.2.3. By Therapy Area

11.2.4. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Polyclinics Market Outlook

11.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.1.1.1. By Value

11.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.1.2.1. By Type

11.3.1.2.2. By Services

11.3.1.2.3. By Therapy Area

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Polyclinics Market Outlook

11.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.2.1.1. By Value

11.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.2.2.1. By Type

11.3.2.2.2. By Services

11.3.2.2.3. By Therapy Area

11.3.3. UAE Polyclinics Market Outlook

11.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.3.1.1. By Value

11.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.3.2.1. By Type

11.3.3.2.2. By Services

11.3.3.2.3. By Therapy Area



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Optum Inc.

14.2.2. MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc.

14.2.3. Georgia Healthcare Group PLC

14.2.4. Centro Diagnostico Italiano (Bracco)

14.2.5. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

14.2.6. Polyclinic Medical Center, Inc.

14.2.7. Hindustan Health Care

14.2.8. Asthma Allergy Clinic (Sidhi Polyclinic)



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ttiuqb