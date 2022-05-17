The global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market is projected to grow from USD 4.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4%

New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polymethyl Methacrylate Market by Grade, Form,End-Use Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277675/?utm_source=GNW

PMMA is a versatile, recyclable, sustainable, and durable material, owing to which it is gaining traction across several industrial applications. Due to its superior properties and the changing government policies such as European Green Deals, the global market for PMMA is expected to grow



Automotive is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by end-use industry in PMMA market

Based on end-use industry, automotive is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of PMMA during the forecast period.PMMA is widely used in the automotive industry as it is light in weight and weather resistant.



It is used in taillights, windshields, windscreens, side windows, instrument panels, headlamps and rear lights, lenses of exterior lights, meter panels, sun visors, car sculptures, tail lamp covers, speedometer covers, and signal lamps.PMMA is used in electric vehicles (EVs) due to their high-performance characteristics compared to traditional polymer and other materials.



The changing regulatory scenario and government policies to support EVs boost the growth of the PMMA market.



Extruded Sheets is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by form in PMMA market

Extruded Sheets is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment by form in the PMMA market during the forecast period.This is due to its advantages, which include clarity, good surface quality, range of colors, easy maintenance, surface hardness, lightweight, and easy fabrication.



Moreover, These are cost effective option compared to others.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing segment in PMMA market by region

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing PMMA market in forecast period.The major end users of PMMA in Asia pacific includes construction, automotive, lighting fixtures, electronics, signage & display, and others.



China dominates the PMMA market in Asia Pacific in terms of value and volume.The market growth in this region can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in emerging economies such as China and India.



The demand for PMMA in the Middle East is expected to increase.It is propelled by the increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and weather-resistant substitute to glass.



The rising demand for durable and advanced products in the sign & display, construction, and electronics applications is driving the market for PMMA in the region.

The companies profiled in this market research report include are Röhm GmbH (Germany), ChiMei Corporation (Taiwan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Trinseo S.A. (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Plaskolite LLC (US), and others.



