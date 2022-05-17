Actuators Market to Hit USD 98.92 Billion by 2029 | Rising Industrial Automation to Augment Demand for Actuators

Pune, India, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global actuators market size was USD 41.62 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 44.60 billion in 2022 to USD 98.92 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.05% in the 2022-2029 period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Actuators Market, 2022-2029.”

According to our analysts, with the augmented demand for automation and amplified efficiency and output of numerous industrial procedures, there has also been a surge in demand for actuators. The growth of this market is accredited to the rising demand for actuators by global oil & gas, commercial, and transportation industries.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

ABB (Zurich, Switzerland)

MISUMI (Tokyo, Japan)

TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd. (Nagano, Japan)

Moog Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Eaton Corporation Inc. (Ohio, U.S.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, U.S.)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (Ohio, U.S.)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (North Carolina, U.S.)

Rotork PLC (Bath, U.K.)

Venture MFG Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 12.05% 2029 Value Projection USD 98.92 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 44.60 Billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 221 Segments covered By Motion, By Type, By End-Use Industry Growth Drivers Growing Industrial Automation Expected to Increase the Demand for Actuators Increasing Commercial Aircraft Deliveries to Fuel Market Growth Pitfalls & Challenges High Installation & Maintenance Costs of Hydraulic and Pneumatic Actuators to Hamper Growth

Market Segments:

Electric Segment to Grow at Higher CAGR during Forecast Period

By motion, the market is segmented into linear and rotary.

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into hydraulic, pneumatic, electric, and others. The pneumatic is anticipated to be the largest segment in 2021. The growth is attributed to the surge in demand for pneumatic actuators in oil & gas industries.

Based on end-use industry, the market is segregated into aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, chemicals, food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, marine, mining, oil & gas, power generation, and others.

The market has been branched based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/actuators-market-103531

Report Coverage

The report offers an expanded review of prime players and their insightful tactics to bolster market growth for economic profits. It further mentions concrete insights which guide entrepreneurs with their investment plans. The regional aspects and their crucial role in leading the market in a mounting curve are discussed in the following report. Furthermore, COVID-19 influences have been added for additional information and how it is estimated to impact the demand for actuators in the upcoming future.

Driving Factors

Rising Industrial Automation to Augment Demand for Actuators

With progressions in robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), the trend of automation has surged. An actuator is a crucial component utilized in all actuation systems, and it aids to automate various systems and processes in the automotive, food, transportation, manufacturing, agriculture, and medical industries. A surge in industrial automation is expected to fuel the actuators market growth through the predicted period.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Backed by Presence of Prime Players in this Region

North America held the largest actuators market share in 2021 with a size of USD 12.87 billion. The growth is accredited to the existence of a well-settled and rising automotive industry and aircraft manufacturing units in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the speedy industrialization and urbanization in the region.

The market for automotive actuators in Europe is also estimated to observe substantial growth as this region is the core of prime automobile producers such as BMW and Audi among others.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis



Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Actuators Market Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Actuators Market Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Actuators Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast - By Motion Linear Rotary Market Size Estimates and Forecast - By Type Hydraulic Pneumatic Electric Others Market Size Estimates and Forecast - By End-Use Industry Aerospace & Defense Automotive Construction Chemicals Food & Beverages Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Marine Mining Oil & Gas Power Generation Others Market Size Estimates and Forecast - By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape

Crucial Players Sign Notable Contracts to Make Prominent Alterations in Market

The players functioning in the market often deploy various tactics that will assist the market growth and product demand. Among the abundantly available strategies, one such remarkable strategy to safeguard the business prospect is engaging in multimillion deals with government organizations and other players and thereby securing a profitable revenue for their own company.

Key Industry Development

December 2021: Rotork PLC engaged in a deal with Milano San Rocco Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) to produce and supply Rotork IQ electric modulating actuators.

