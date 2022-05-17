New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microtome Market by Product, Accessories, Application, Technology, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05812011/?utm_source=GNW





Microtome instruments in the product segment to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the microtome market is segmented into Microtome Instruments: Rotary Microtomes, Cryostat Microtomes, Vibrating Microtomes, Other Microtomes, and Microtome Accessories.The microtome instruments segment is expected to dominate the microtome market.



High expenditure on microtome instruments and their essential use in the histological diagnosis of various diseases are the key factors driving the growth of the automated microtome market.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the microtome market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising disposable income of the middle-class population, infrastructural developments, and the rising penetration of diagnostic technologies in Asian countries such as India and China in addition, the rising incidence of cancer and the growing focus of global medical device companies on expanding their presence in emerging Asia Pacific countries are some of the key factors.



