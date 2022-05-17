The fruit & vegetable ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 207.8 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 280.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.2%

New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market by Category, Nature, Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04930603/?utm_source=GNW

Fruit & vegetable ingredients are a processed or semi-processed form of raw fruit & vegetables, which are transformed into concentrates, pastes & purees, Not from Concentrate (NFC) juices, and pieces & powders. The choice of type of fruit & vegetable ingredient depends upon the application they are to be used in.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The fruit & vegetable ingredients market in Asia Pacific is growing at a CAGR of 6.4% due to the improved agricultural growth over the past decade, as well as the advancements in the food & beverage industry in this region, have resulted in new opportunities for the fruit & vegetable ingredients market. The rising middle-class population, high disposable incomes of the population, and increased demand for healthy and nutritious food & beverage products with natural fruit & vegetable ingredients, drives the growth of the fruit & vegetable ingredients market.



The pieces and powders segment dominates the market with 37.2% of total market share in terms of value.



The pieces and powders segment dominates the market with 37.2% of total market share in terms of value. Pieces & powders, in its native form, is more suited for ready-to-eat food product applications and is thus gaining a significant level of importance, especially in Europe. The blending properties of powder fruit and vegetable ingredients is considered to be the best among all ingredients since it enhances the taste and flavor of food and beverages



Fruit& vegetable ingredients have high demand in the beverage industry.

The dominance of this application can be attributed to the growing significance of varied functionality and continued usage of fruit and vegetable ingredients in a diverse range of beverage applications such as shakes, juices, tea, coffee etc.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20.0%, Tier 2- 45.0%, Tier 3 – 35.0%

• By Designation: Managers – 21.0%, CXOs – 29.0%, and Executives- 50.0%

• By Region: Europe - 45%, North America - 25%, Asia Pacific – 18%, South America-8% RoW – 4%



Leading players profiled in this report:

1. ADM(U.S)

2. Cargill (U.S)

3. Ingredion (U.S)

4. Tate & Lyle(U.K)

5. Döhler GmbH (Germany)

6. Kerry (Ireland)

7. Sensient Technologies(U.S)

8. AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG( Austria)

9. SunOpta(Canada)

10. SVZ international bv (Netherlans)

11. Aarkay Food Products Ltd.( India)

12. Hans Zipperle Ag(Italy)

13. Baor Products(Spain)

14. Saipro Biotech Private Limited(India)

15. RFI Ingredients(U.S)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the fruit & vegetable ingredients market on the basis of type, category, nature, application and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global fruit & vegetable ingredients, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



