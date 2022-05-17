At 5.3% CAGR, Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Size to hit USD 6.56 Billion by 2028 Says Brandessence Market Research

London, UK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Brandessence market research, the Redispersible Polymer Powder Market size is Expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR and is Expected to Reach USD 6.56 Billion to 2028.

The Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market was worth of USD 4.56 billion in 2021. The rising requirement for green buildings might be another development factor in the redispersible polymer powder market. Product makers are more and more providing redispersible polymer powders with low levels of VOC emission.

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market: Market Scope

The growth of redispersible polymer powder market is expected to be at a decent rate in the coming years. This growth is anticipated to be driven primarily by the developing economies as it finds its major usage in the construction industries and majority of the construction that happens today happens in the developing nations itself. With the covid pandemic now entering its end, the expectation is that the construction will continue to increase in the coming years.

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Key Players:

Nouryon S.A.

BASF SE

Wacker Chemie AG

DowDupont Inc

Synthomer plc

Ashland Inc

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Organik Kimya San. Tic. A.S

Group Co., Ltd

Shanxi Sanwei

Bosson Union Tech Co. Ltd

Acquos Pty Ltd.

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market: Key Drivers

A significant application of redispersible polymer powder is mortar. The powder has been used in the repair mortars. The increase in spend of the maintenance and repair of the structures in the industry of construction and that is providing the opportunities of growth in the global redispersible polymer powder market. A poor quality of the infrastructure and buildings in terms of safety, reliability and the workability is required for maintenance and repair.

This is due to the use of significant energy and the high emissions from the residential building sector particularly in Europe. The commissions are prioritizing energy efficient renovation for the existing buildings for residence. The authorities have been coming up with these schemes and are promoting the maintenance and repair activities int eh industry of European construction which is anticipated to be fueling the demand for the redispersible polymer powder in the world in the coming years.

There are natural calamities all over the world which are leading to a need for repair and maintenance in the industry of construction. The production of redispersible polymer powder takes place by spray-drying the aqueous mixture of polymers and stabilizers. In the process of spray drying, these dust particles are then given exposure to high end temperatures which results in dust cloud formation. The combustion happens spontaneously and occurs with the exposure of dust clouds to high temperatures. This might result in an explosion which is hazardous accompanied by the reactions. These reactions are potentially hazardous to our health. In this explosion, the oxygen quantity is less. There is an incomplete combustion of mixtures which might occur and give birth to smoke.

Smoke here is a resultant as a mixture of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and the particulate matter. An exposure to such smoke may cause harm to eyes, throat and nose and also cause breathlessness. There needs to be caution exercised here and these health hazards which are related to the redispersible polymer powder are usually the biggest factor which restrains the growth of this market.

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Key Segments:

By Polymer Type:

Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE)

Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVa)

Styrene-Butadiene

Others

By Application Type:

Mortars and Cement

Masonry Mortar

Repair Mortar

Others

Tile Adhesives and Grouts:

Insulation and Finish Systems

Plasters, Self-Leveling Underlayment

Others

By End-Use Analysis:

Residential

Non-Residential

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market: Key Trends

The rise in cost of energy and the changing regulations with regard to environmental related to the construction have created a higher demand for the cost and energy efficient buildings. Green building technology uses the resources which are environment friendly in the life cycle of buildings and it makes them cost-efficient because of the resources being utilized optimally.

The redispersible polymer powder is used widely in many green building applications like plasters, mortars, architectural paints and insulating systems for increasing the durability, impact resistance, tensile strength and also flexibility. It further contributes to the maintenance costs being minimalized and resulting in the buildings being cost-efficient. These are factors which have increased the eco-friendly appeal of the redispersible polymer powder as they have negligible emissions especially for the green building construction.

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market: Segmentation Analysis

The segmentation of the global redispersible polymer powder has been done into the type, application and end-user industry. VAE has been expected to be the largest segment in the redispersible polymer powder market in market in terms of the volume and value. It is primarily because of the excellent properties that are offered by the VAE-based products of redispersible polymer powder. These are properties which make the VAE redispersible polymer powder a preferred choice for the indoor applications like bathrooms, kitchens and the laundry rooms.

In terms of application, it is the tiling and flooring segment which will show the highest growth in terms of value and volume. In the coming years, due to the increase in the renovation growth and projects in decorative applications is going to increase in the construction industry. The quality flooring has been an essential factor in commercial, residential and the industrial construction market where the redispersible polymer powder is playing a significant role because of the durability, strength, moisture resistance, and lower maintenance properties.

In terms of end user, the residential segment is expected to hold the biggest share in the market and has been expected to show the biggest growth. There is a rapid growth in population and the rise of economic status in developing countries is going to fuel the activities.

Regional Analysis:

The biggest market here is the Asia Pacific market and the fastest growth is also going to be shown in the Redispersible Polymer Powder market due to the increase in investment in the projects related to infrastructure undertaken by the emerging economies of the world like India and China. China and India will be increasing their construction in the coming years and it will enhance growth in the Asia Pacific market. Further countries like Indonesia and Vietnam too are growing significantly and need construction in terms of projects. This is going to be a big factor in the growth of the redispersible polymer powder market in the coming years.

